The Sun Prairie boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Verona Area High School Tuesday, Sept. 14. Entering the game, the Cardinals knew they would have their hands full with the Wildcats. Verona entered the game ranked No. 5 in Division 1, just three spots behind Sun Prairie. The Wildcats proved that sometimes rankings can be deceiving as they trounced the Cardinals, 4-0.
This matchup looked like trouble for the Cardinals from the jump. Typically a ball dominant team, Sun Prairie absolutely could not maintain possession. Verona had two speedy and aggressive midfielders, senior Ryan Love and junior EJ Van de Grift, that made life very difficult for the Sun Prairie ball handlers. The Wildcats remained in attack early and often at the onset of this game thanks to Love and Van de Grift corralling the ball and getting it back to their forwards.
In the 16th minute, Verona's presence on Sun Prairie's side of the field nearly paid off. Max Lynch went for a header attempt on a pass lobbed into the box, but it shot just a bit too high. It was around this point when panic was setting in for the Cardinals.
Not used to being on the receiving side of such offensive aggression, the Cardinals got tense. Every pass was overthought. The idea that Verona could score anytime made Sun Prairie offensive possessions seem particularly valuable and, in turn, less productive.
This push to maintain relevancy nearly paid off for Sun Prairie in the 25th minute. A solid push had earned the Cardinals a corner kick, launched in by freshman Lucas Albright. Junior Riley Stevens fielded it and put a solid shot on goal, but Verona's keeper came up with the save.
As the first half wound down, it looked like a Verona goal was imminent. The Wildcats kept the ball on Sun Prairie's side of the field constantly, and the shots kept getting closer to finding the back of the net. It finally broke in the 35th minute, when Lynch lobbed a looping cross into the box. Sophomore Connor Gage leaped up and headed it into the right corner of the goal, sneaking past the outstretched arms of Sun Prairie's keeper. Verona would take that 1-0 lead into halftime.
Undeterred by this unfortunate end to the first half, Sun Prairie came out with some fight right away. In the first minute, the Cardinals had already played its way into a corner kick. But, mistakes persisted. Passes rarely found their intended targets as the Cardinals turned the ball over time and time again.
In the 53rd minute, there was a chance for an equalizer. All eyes were on senior Gabe Voung, the team's leading goal scorer with eight this season, as he dribbled up the pitch. This left Stevens wide open in front of the net. Voung's pass found its target. Stevens shot did not. Almost as if he was surprised to be that open, Stevens double-clutched on the kick attempt and sent it sailing over the goal.
It's almost like this miss took the life out of the Cardinals, because things got bad from that moment on. Verona went back to living in Sun Prairie's end. A header from Van de Grift nearly found the back of the net in the 54th minute, as did a header off of a corner kick in the 60th minute. The Sun Prairie defense was unraveling when the game was still within reach. The Verona offense kept pressing, something was bound to break.
A corner kick in the 61st minute proved to be the final straw. Verona fired it in, and a Sun Prairie defender accidentally headed it into his own goal. The game might as well have ended right there for Sun Prairie, because there was no more motivation or fight left on the squad outside of one player, Gabe Voung. We'll get to his late-game heroics in a second. There's more Verona scoring to address.
In the 64th minute, Verona had yet another corner kick. Sun Prairie keeper Ian Nelson did all he could to deny a goal, but the Wildcats got as many chances as they wanted. After Nelson batted the initial kick away, he made two saves as Verona fired shots at him. The Sun Prairie defense failed to clear the ball out three times as, finally, Lynch cleaned up the mess and snuck it past the keeper. 3-0 lead for Verona.
While the Sun Prairie defense couldn't clear the ball, they sure could commit fouls. In the 67th minute, Hook was downed inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick. He scooted the ball to the left as Nelson dove right and scored easily, increasing the Verona lead to 4-0.
The game was far out of reach, but Gabe Voung kept fighting. In the 72nd minute, he found a crease and pushed the ball deep into Verona territory. He was steered left of the goal, turned to fire off a pass attempt and found... no one. His teammates had lagged behind, no one was in position to receive a pass and keep the possession alive. The ball was taken away and cleared up the field.
Exhausted, Voung made one last run at in the 76th minute. All alone with two Verona defenders closing in, he broke right and fired a shot attempt. It sailed high. Voung laid on the pitch, exhausted, after tumbling to the ground on the shot attempt. It was an embodiment of the hopeless feeling present all game. Verona was the better team, and it showed it. The Wildcats dribbled out the clock and secured the 4-0 victory.
With the loss, Sun Prairie falls to 3-1-1 while Verona moves to 5-1-1. The Cardinals have a chance to bounce back this weekend with a quad. They'll take on Green Bay Preble Friday, Sept. 17 and De Pere Saturday, Sept. 18.