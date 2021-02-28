The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that all wolf harvesting zones are now closed to hunting and trapping gray wolves.
Zones 2,5,6 closed at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24. Zones 1,3,4 closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Hunting and trapping during the closed season/zone carries a forfeiture amount of $303.30.
State statute authorizes the DNR to close management zones to harvest following a 24-hour notice based on harvest information. Because of the nature of harvest registration and 24-hour notice, it is possible for harvest quotas to be exceeded.
During the Natural Resources Board (NRB) Special Meeting on Feb. 15, the board unanimously voted for a harvest quota of 200 wolves outside reservation lands. Of the approved quota, 119 wolves were allocated to the state, and 81 wolves were allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in response to the Tribes’ declaration and in accordance with their treaty rights within the Ceded Territory.
The current harvest totals are for state license holders and do not include any tribal harvest numbers. Tribal members register tribal harvest in a separate process and is shared between the state and tribes after the season.
It is each hunter and trapper’s responsibility to verify and abide by zone closures by calling 1-855-299-9653 or checking the website here.
