The Sun Prairie boys basketball team is enjoying an impressive winning streak at a pivotal time in its season. With a 62-50 win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Sun Prairie has now ripped off three straight Big Eight conference victories.
While the first two games of the winning streak were propelled by two scoring outbursts from senior forward Addison Ostrenga, Tuesday's dub can be greatly accredited to junior guard Darius Garland.
Garland was huge from behind the 3-point arc, knocking down four triples as he scored a game-high 25 points. He wasn't alone in reaching double-digit points. Senior guard Ben Olson poured in 12 and Ostrenga contributed 10.
It was a close one throughout for Sun Prairie as it clung to just a 5-point lead heading into the halftime break. Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos has consistently emphasized focused, intentional basketball down the stretch of the game to his team this season. His message seems to be getting through as the Cardinals were able to not only maintain this lead in the second half, but increase it to walk away with a 12-point margin of victory.
Madison Memorial was led in scoring by Cole Hendrickson and Sam Mickelson, both of whom contributed 11 points.
With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 7-5 on the year and 5-4 in Big Eight conference play. That conference record has the Cardinals sitting in sole possession of 4th place. Things will get no easier for Sun Prairie with the upcoming schedule, however.
Next up, Sun Prairie will host the top team in the conference, La Follette, on Friday, Jan. 21 in what is sure to be an electric matchup. Next week, the Cardinals have a pair of tough matchups as well.
They will host Verona on Thursday, Jan. 27 before traveling to Madison East on Saturday, Jan. 29. Verona is nipping at Sun Prairie's heels with a 3-4 conference record while East sits just ahead of it in 3rd with a 6-2 conference record. Sun Prairie has already lost to both teams this season: 68-55 to Verona in the first game of the season way back on Dec. 2 and a 77-67 home loss to East on Dec. 4.