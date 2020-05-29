MAY 24-30
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1971 — Bill Rebholz turned in the first no-hitter of the the season leading Harold’s over Sportsman’s in city men’s softball league play. Rebholz strikes out seven and helps his own cause with two hits.
2002 — Liz North is hired as the new girls basketball head coach at Sun Prairie High School. North, a science teacher at the high school, succeeds Janice Mertes.
2013 — Kamry Gipson earns the highest finish of any Sun Prairie athlete at the 2013 WIAA State Track & Field Championships finishing third in the shot put with a throw of 40-feet, 2 ¾-inches. Freshman Katie Heitpas reaches the podium twice, breaking school records in the 1,600-meters (5th place, 5:04.59) and 3,200-meters (6th, 10:47.0). The 4x200 relay team of Tori Sharpe, Abby Millard, Tierney Lindner and Angie Konicek finishes sixth as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.