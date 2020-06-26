MADISON — The Madison Mini Half Marathon, 5K and Kids’ Run have had to make major changes to their event this summer, but their commitment to inspiring local girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident through running is unwavering.
The Half-Marathon, 5K and Kids’ Run are going virtual, but their support for Girls on the Run and the SoleMates program remains on solid ground.
Girls on the Run and Fleet Feet are proud to be launching their joint SoleMates efforts with the producers of the Madison Mini Half Marathon and 5K. SoleMates is a program that empowers adults and youth to achieve fitness and running-related goals while raising money, support, and awareness for Girls on the Run.
“The funds raised by our SoleMates will have an incredible impact on the communities we serve across our eight-county territory,” Christine Benedict, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, said. “SoleMates help ensure that no girl is turned away from our transformational programming.”
SoleMates can commit to any athletic endeavor, but with the expansion of the partnership with the Madison Mini Half Marathon & 5K, SoleMates participating in those events will receive special perks. Girls on the Run and Fleet Feet will provide training tips, exclusive swag, and personalized fundraising support. The expanded partnership also features an opportunity for runners to receive a limited-edition, custom medal in celebration of 15 years of Girls on the Run programming in South Central Wisconsin.
“Girls on the Run, Fleet Feet, and the Madison Mini Half Marathon & 5K have a shared spirit surrounding fitness and the community. We are thrilled to help them launch their partnership with our event.” said Jeff Graves, founder and president of Vision Event Management, producer of the Madison Mini Half Marathon, 5K and Kids’ Run.
Jessica Anderson, owner of Fleet Feet Madison and Sun Prairie shares, “Our commitment to leading people towards healthier and more active lives aligns perfectly with Girls on the Run. We have been a proud local partner – offering shoe donations and fittings and recruiting coaches and volunteers since Girls on the Run started in Wisconsin in 2005.
Runners interested in SoleMates or the Madison Mini Half Marathon & 5K can register at www.MadisonMiniMarathon.com.
