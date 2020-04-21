ABBY KRIER
Sports you played in high school: I have played lacrosse my freshman through senior year, and tennis my junior and senior year.
Favorite sports moment: My favorite moment was last year’s senior night against Madison La Follette. We played a really good game and worked really well as a team. Everyone on the team had a lot of fun that night and we were all really motivated and excited. Games like these remind me of why I fell in love with the game of lacrosse and make me very grateful to be a part of this team.
Favorite school subject(s): My favorite subject in school is social studies, especially topics in political science and psychology.
GPA: 3.75
After high school I will be: Next year I will be attending the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Song you’re listening to right now: My favorite song right now is Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift.
Favorite place to eat: My favorite restaurant is Ian’s Pizza because of the great pizza and all my memories there.
I like competing against: I like competing against the Waunakee girls lacrosse team because they are a tough competitor, but we always make the most of the game and have a lot of fun playing against them.
Motto/saying: Just have fun, we got this.
