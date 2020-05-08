Maddie Gardner has built up one of the more impressive résumés of anyone ever to play high school softball in the state of Wisconsin. But many years down the road, when she looks back on that prolific career, she’ll wonder how much more she could have accomplished.
In only three years, Gardner has rewritten the Sun Prairie High School record book. But her fourth season, like many other seniors throughout the state and country, was cut short due to the coronavirus worldwide pandemic.
“It’s pretty disappointing especially since we thought there was a possibility of having somewhat of a season,” said Gardner. “When we got the email from our coaches (about the season being cancelled) it was pretty heartbreaking; we knew (the season) wasn’t going to happen and we weren’t going to get the opportunity to play together again.”
While Gardner has re-written the Sun Prairie record books, she was on pace to become the winningest pitcher in the history of Wisconsin high school softball. With 71 career victories, Gardner ranks third behind Horicon greats Brooke Schliewe (80 wins, 2000-03) and Chelsie Held (74 wins, 2004-07).
In only three seasons, Gardner’s numbers rank among the best in WIAA softball history. She is third in career victories (71), fourth in strikeouts in a single season (339 in 2019) and her 19-strikeout performance against Madison Memorial last season is tied for the third-most in a seven-inning game.
“Normally, I don’t set personal goals, but I was looking forward to breaking that record,” she said of the all-time wins mark. “It’s unfortunate, but I always look on the bright side of things — there’s a few seniors that don’t go on to college — I’m lucky that I do get to go on to play softball in college.”
And with 739 career strikeouts, having averaged over 300 the past two seasons, she was on pace to become only the fourth pitcher in state history to strike out 1,000 batters.
“And she accomplished that in only three years,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson.
Gardner also holds numerous school records that may never be touched, including 28 shutouts and four no-hitters, while her 2018 earned run average of 0.76 will likely be the high bar for years to come. She was also a three-time team MVP.
But again, she won’t have the opportunity to add to those numbers.
In Gardner’s three seasons Sun Prairie went 79-7. She went 27-0 and guided the program to its first and to date only state championship in 2018, and last season she and the Cardinals settled for a runner-up finish as she pitched all nine innings of the Cardinals’ 4-2 loss to Oshkosh North in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Gardner earned first-team Big Eight Conference honors for a third consecutive year this past spring. She went 26-4 with a 2.18 earned run average, striking out a school-record 339 batters versus just 28 walks in 186 2/3 innings.
She earned Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-District and All-State honors, and was named the WFSCA co-Player of the Year.
With eight starters returning from last year’s squad, the Cardinals were primed for another title run.
“I believe we were going to be better than we were last year,” Gardner said. “I never knew what to expect last year, especially since we lost so many girls from my sophomore season. With all the hard work that we put in during the winter, I felt we had a really good chance at winning the state championship again, or at least returning.”
Gardner had previously verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin between her freshman and sophomore year, but decided USF was a better fit. She made the announcement on Twitter last October.
“In my class for Wisconsin there were some pretty strong pitchers coming in. Based on that knowledge, I decided to see if there were other opportunities that I can look at,” Gardner told The Star in October. “South Florida happened to pop up on my radar, and I decided to explore that. The more that I looked into it, it drew me closer.”
Gardner was discovered by USF while playing summer softball for Iowa Premiere.
“They saw me and then we started talking back and forth,” she added.
Gardner admitted she would not be where she is at without some terrific coaching throughout her high school career. Head coach Jamie Olson, along with assistants Eliza Zwettler, Ellyn Will and Lindi Winter provided the right teaching for her to blossom into one of the most prolific pitchers in Wisconsin prep softball history.
“As a freshman, I didn’t know what to expect and you know you always want to make a good impression on the coaches. Looking back on it now, I enjoyed the time we spent together and I’m really going to miss having them coach me almost every single day,” Gardner said.
“The last three-plus seasons the program has been built around her,” said Olson of Gardner. “Kristin Hoppman set the foundation, and Maddie followed suit.”
Gardner earned one final high school accolade by being named to the 2020 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Team. Unfortunately, the annual game played the third week in June has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was able to look at the team and I recognized some of the girls that were selected and some of them were my old (summer) teammates; just to be mentioned is an honor,” she said.
“Even though it didn’t end the way I wanted, I did leave my mark on Sun Prairie and softball,” said Gardner. “I’m really proud of how I did.”
