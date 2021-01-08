Former SP girls basketball teammates meet
Two former Sun Prairie girls basketball standouts, Jayda Jansen and Grace Hilber, went head-to-head on Thursday.
Jansen, a junior at Mayville University in St. Louis, Missouri and 2018 SPHS graduate, leads her team in scoring averaging 18 ppg. Hilber, a sophomore at Lewis University and a 2019 local grad, averages 9.3 ppg.
Lewis is 3-3 both in the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division and overall, while Mayville is 2-3 both in the GLVC Central Division and overall.
Ruffin goes for career-high
Sun Prairie 2018 graduate Marlon Ruffin is having a career year playing for the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team. The junior leads the Mavericks with a 13.1 ppg average, which includes a 22.5 ppg average in conference play.
On Jan. 2, Ruffin scored a career-high 24 points in a 95-83 loss to Oral Roberts, and one day later scored 21 points in an 86-75 loss to the Golden Eagles.
WIAC winter sports return-to-play update
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Council of Chancellors has voted to resume winter sports competition for the 2020-21 season in February contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.
The plan requires all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.
The resumption of play includes the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.
