The Sun Prairie girls soccer team has been rounding into form in the closing weeks of the 2022 regular season. The Cardinals won five of their final seven Big Eight conference games, including a long-awaited win over Middleton, to finish the year 6-3-0 in conference play. This record earned them fourth in the final standings.
Repping a 7-7-3 overall record following a tight 2-1 loss to Madison West to close out the regular season, the Cardinals will now focus on the WIAA state tournament.
Sun Prairie's solid campaign earned it a No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. This sets up a matchup with No. 8 seed Mukwonago in the first round of the tournament.
Despite being in separate conferences, this isn't the first meeting of the season between the Cardinals and the Indians. The two meet for a non-conference clash back on Saturday, May 7. In a tightly contested match, Mukwonago managed to escape with a 1-0 victory to interrupt what had been a strong recent stretch of wins and ties for the Cardinals.
Mukwonago turned in a 2-4-2 record in the Classic Eight conference this season to finish in 6th place. The Indians' non-conference slate was a bit kinder to them as they put up an overall record of 6-6-3 on the season.
Outside of the head-to-head matchup, both Mukwonago and Sun Prairie share a common opponent in Verona. The 2022 Big Eight champions gave both the Cardinals and Indians trouble this season. Verona hosted Mukwonago back on Saturday, April 16 and scored a 2-1 non-conference win. Sun Prairie lost its matchup with its conference foe as well, losing 4-0 on Tuesday, April 26.
Sun Prairie will have to watch out for No. 4 on the field for Mukwonago in this matchup. Senior Logan Fritsch was the backbone of Mukwonago's offense this season, leading the Indians in points with 19 thanks to eight goals and three assists.
Fritsch is joined on the offensive by juniors Katie McGlothlen and Anna Gunderson. McGlothlen finished second on the team in points with 16 after her seven goals and two assists in the regular season while Gunderson finished third with 13 thanks to five goals and three assists.
The two squads are set to face off in round one of the tournament on Tuesday, May 31 at Mukwonago High School at 7 pm. The winner of that one advances to face the winner of No. 1 Waunakee and No. 16 Janesville Parker on Saturday, June 4.