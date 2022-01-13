The Sun Prairie gymnastics team continues to impress this season, despite still being without three key contributors. The team's two lone seniors, Natalia Figueroa and Chloe Knoersnschild, as well as junior standout Martha Guelker, did not participate on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as the Cardinals hosted Janesville Craig.
Even in their absence, Sun Prairie still had an impressive evening. Strong performances from juniors Cassie Siegel and Carly Gross helped push the Cardinals' varsity to the win with a team score of 133.6500, outpacing Craig's score of 124.600. Sun Prairie's JV-A squad also performed well, accumulating 113.6500 points.
"Cassie Siegel had a fantastic meet tonight," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "She hit all three of her routines and has been gaining more confidence every day in her routines. She has put in a new pass today on the floor and it paid off."
The Cardinals started the day very strong on the vault. Sun Prairie claimed the five top scores in the event. It was led by junior Sofia Clark, who turned in the highest score of the day at 8.800. She was followed by Gross in 2nd with 8.450, sophomore Avery Greenberg with an 8.425, freshman Elizabeth Schaefer with an 8.250, and sophomore Audrey Seefeld in 5th with her score of 8.
Momentum from the vault carried into the Cardinals' next event, the uneven bars. Siegel dominated, putting together a convincing score of 9.100 to run away with 1st place. A couple of Cardinals followed suit in the final standings. Gross claimed 2nd with a score of 8.000, followed by Clark in 3rd with a score of 7.850.
In the balance beam, Craig had its first 1st place finish of the evening as freshman Rya Azzeazola produced a score of 8.850. Clark was well on her way to challenging Azzeazola for the top spot before a slip late in the routine. She recovered beautifully, however, and salvaged the routine to claim 2nd with her score of 300.
The freshman Schaefer was Sun Prairie's next highest finisher, claiming 4th overall and 1st of any JV participant with her score of 8.200. Siegel rounded out the top five with her score of 8.150.
The Cardinals finished strong with what's been their best area this season, the floor exercise. Siegel claimed the top spot for the second time that day, taking home 1st place with her astounding score of 9.300. Clark wasn't far behind, claiming 2nd with her score of 8.975.
Four more Cardinals rounded out the top six. Gross finished 3rd with her score of 8.950, Greenburg finished 4th with a score of 8.750, Seefeld got 5th with her score of 8.550, and the freshman Schaefer finished her immensely impressive day with an 8.200 to claim 6th.
A trio of Cardinals took home the top spots in the All-Around. Clark took home 1st with her combined score of 33.925. Gross set a new personal record for All-Around score, putting together a score of 32.600 to take 2nd place. Seefeld rounded out the podium by claiming 3rd with her All-Around score of 31.425.
Next up for Sun Prairie, it will travel to Madison East for a meet on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Cardinals will follow that up with another Big Eight conference meet at home against Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 25.