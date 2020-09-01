MADISON — Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin announces that registration is now open for the Fall 2020 season at over 40 sites throughout their eight-county territory.
Girls on the Run is a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curriculum to 3-5th grade girls of all abilities. Girls on the Run has served more than 15,000 area girls since it was founded in Madison in 2005. This season, Girls on the Run is offering flexible in-person programming and a 100% virtual program to help girls stay active and healthy despite the pandemic. The season begins for most teams during the week of September 14th. Registration is now open at www.girlsontherunscwi.org.
“Our staff and coaches are ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls in South Central Wisconsin at a time when they need it the most,” said Christine Benedict, Executive Director. She added, “We have adapted our programming based on recommendations from local health officials, school districts, and the CDC. Together, we will find a way to motivate girls to nurture their physical and emotional health, no matter the circumstances.”
The in-person teams will experience Girls on the Run’s empowering curriculum outdoors and with enhanced safety measures, including physical distancing modifications. In the event of inclement weather or illness, the program will be easily transitioned to a virtual model, with lessons that mirror the in-person program. This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional, and physical outcomes of the program while allowing local teams to adjust to changes in community health guidelines throughout the season.
The virtual program will be delivered by trained coaches in a safe online space, with the same focus on managing emotions, making healthy choices, and standing up for others. Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, and provide girls with an opportunity to build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.
Social-emotional learning is the cornerstone of GOTR’s research-based lessons. Meeting twice a week in small teams for 8 weeks, the curriculum blends physical activity with skill development and is shown to have a more lasting impact than physical education alone. The curriculum includes three parts: valuing ourselves, establishing healthy relationships, and understanding how to connect with and shape the world at large. Benedict added, “By creating an inclusive and action-oriented environment, we are empowering the next generation of strong, empathic women. The combination of the research-based curriculum, trained coaches, and a commitment to serve all girls is what sets Girls on the Run apart from other after-school activities.”
An independent study showed that 97% of Girls on the Run participants learned critical life skills including resolving conflict, helping others, and intentional decision-making. Learn more about our impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.