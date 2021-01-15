As it was announced on Jan. 10 the Sun Prairie Area School District has decided to travel outside of the county for athletic competitions. In-person competitions will start on Saturday, Jan. 23.
In a press release from the Sun Prairie Area School District and Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee, a great deal of information is as follows.
Participation Optional
Participation in SPASD extracurricular activities is optional. Those who choose to participate must adhere to SPASD, WIAA, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), and Department of Health (DHS) policies and safety protocols. The only protocol exception that will be supported is allowing athletic competitions outside of Dane County. We support athletes who choose not to participate. Every individual must make their own decision regarding what is best for them. That decision will be respected, and there will be zero tolerance for repercussions of any kind. Below you will find important information as it relates to this news.
Practices and Competitions
While we will leave the county to compete, we will not leave the county for practices or scrimmages. We will continue to follow Public Health Madison & Dane County Sports Guidance when practicing. All students/families should review the Athletics Version/SPASD Student COVID-19 Symptom Screening Checklist daily before sending students to school/athletics. Prior to all competitions, students/families are required to fill out the Athletics Version SPASD Student COVID-19 Symptom Screening Checklist and bring it with them to the competition. Please note that a temperature check is a requirement per WIAA guidelines. A coach will collect the data on competition days as each program needs to keep a COVID-19 Coach and Athlete Symptom Checklist with them for all events.
Infection Mitigation Protocols
When we schedule games with other schools, we will look to schedule them with schools using infection mitigation protocols that are similar to our guidelines. It is also important to remember that scheduling competitions will be a challenge and therefore, competition opportunities are not guaranteed. Consequently, we ask for your patience and understanding. As we move along, your coach will be able to provide you program updates and updates on fan attendance policies for the schools we travel to.
Transportation
We will be working with Kobussen to secure transportation to and from away events, but we are highly recommending families transport their child to and from events if possible since securing bussing and adequate distancing will be a challenge. Students are not to drive themselves or other students to athletic events. We recommend that every family fill out and return a transportation permission form to their coach, so everyone has one on file. This form does not need to be returned to the athletic office. In the date area, you can put the 2021 athletic season. You do not need to fill one out for each contest. The athletes and families will need to work directly with their coach to notify them if they will be transporting their child or if they will be taking the bus.
Informed Consent and Liability Waiver
All students/families will be required to fill out and return a consent form before an athlete is cleared for competition. This form will also include a COVID-19 liability waiver, and it will be emailed to families early next week. These forms can be returned to the athletic office by email or dropped off at the HS athletic office. No student-athletes will be allowed to compete until this is completed.
Academics
Students are eligible for extracurricular programs (athletics and activities) if they have received no F’s or incompletes, from a previous grading period. Students who receive a posted grade of an F or incomplete, in any class for the first semester grading period will be ruled ineligible for fifteen (15) school days and nights. Note: Day one (1) is the first school day following notification or posting of grades in Infinite Campus. For example, if grades are posted on a Friday, day one of the suspension will be the following Monday or the following school day. Posted grades are final unless due to teacher error. Students with an incomplete are also suspended as stated above. The only difference is for the first ten (10) school days and nights, they have the option to turn in a passing grade check. If at the end of the first ten (10) days they have not turned in a passing grade check for the failing class, they remain ineligible for the remainder of the fifteen (15) school days and nights suspension. At the end of the fifteen (15) schools day and night suspension, the student must be passing all classes or they will remain ineligible until they are passing all classes.
Please understand that this situation is very fluid, and we are doing our best to make this a positive experience for all students. There will be times where you will receive updated information from your coach. Most importantly, we must do our part and take responsibility for following all safety protocols to make this work and to ensure that we may have a successful winter season.
