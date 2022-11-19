The 2022 season was an absolute success for both the Sun Prairie East and West cross country programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves preached togetherness and incremental improvement all year, and that showed up in the Big Eight's all-conference selections.

West landed three runners on the honors list. Both sophomore Jojo Knauss and senior Matteo Alvarado Venegas were selected to the first team while sophomore Ali McCaughtry ended up on the second team.

