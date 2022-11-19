The 2022 season was an absolute success for both the Sun Prairie East and West cross country programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves preached togetherness and incremental improvement all year, and that showed up in the Big Eight's all-conference selections.
West landed three runners on the honors list. Both sophomore Jojo Knauss and senior Matteo Alvarado Venegas were selected to the first team while sophomore Ali McCaughtry ended up on the second team.
Alvarado Venegas' accolades didn't end there as he was named the Big Eight boys Runner of the Year. This is a fitting title for him, as he took first place at the Big Eight conference meet at Sheehan Park back on Oct. 15 with his time of 16:10.5.
This strong performance preceeded his rip through the WIAA state tournament. He ran a time of 16:12.4 at the Stoughton High School sectional, which earned him second place overall and a state finals appearance. There, a stellar time of 15:50.1, the fastest ever by a Sun Prairie athlete, earned him eighth place.
Knauss had a similar trajectory to Alvarado Venegas. Their time of 20:19.9 earned them fourth overall at the Big Eight conference meet, which was only the beginning of an impressive string of races. Knauss would take fourth at the Stoughton sectional with a time of 20:39.5 and run a very strong 19:54.7 at the WIAA state finals to finish 38th.
McCaughtry rounds things out for the Wolves as she was a top-15 finisher at the Big Eight conference meet. She ended up in 14th with a time of 20:45.8. She also finished incredibly close to qualifying for the WIAA state finals with her time of 20:02.9 for 10th place. This left her only three seconds short of a qualifying time to advance.
Sun Prairie East was represented on both the boys and girls side of things. Sophomore Shaela Elert was a second team selection for the girls, as was sophomore Patrick McRoberts for the boys.
Elert was a top-10 finisher at the Big Eight conference meet, taking 10th on the nose with a time of 20:39.6. She parlayed this strong run into success in the postseason. She claimed the final qualification at the Stoughton sectional with her time of 20:58.2. At the WIAA state finals, Elert would finish in 89th place with her time of 20:51.8.
McRoberts earned his spot on the list thanks to a 14th-place finish at the conference meet with a time of 17:07.8. His season would end a week later in sectionals as he ran a time of 17:32.2 for 11th place, just barely missing a spot in the WIAA state finals run.
--
Big Eight cross country all-conference teams:
Girls First Team-
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton
Olivia Chellevold, Middleton
Lexi Remiker, Verona
JoJo Knauss, Sun Prairie West
Mattie Sloan, Madison West
Anna Wickizer, Madison West
Violette Culp, Madison West
Abi Anderson, Janesville Craig
Girls Second Team-
Liz den Daas, Verona
Shaela Elert, Sun Prairie East
Daphne Cooper, Madison East
Jane Corcoran, Madison East
Gabriela Lues Madison, La Follette
Ali McCaughtry, Sun Prairie West
Celia Wallace, Madison West
Sophie Stephenson, Madison West
Girls Honorable Mention-
Juliana Moran, Janesville Craig
Kera Riley, Janesville Craig
Soterra Boado, Verona
Boys First Team-
Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sun Prairie West
Nico Castellanos, Madison La Follette
Zach Temple, Madison West
Blake Oleson, Verona
Joe Schwartz, Middleton
Dean Montour, Middleton
Ryan Cassidy, Verona
AJ Ketarkus, Madison Memorial
Boys Second Team-
Finnian Stringer, Madison East
Will Whiteis, Middleton
Nathan Simon, Verona
Eli Pettit, Madison West
Truman White, Madison West
Patrick McRoberts, Sun Prairie East
Jonah Simonson, Madison West
Harper Fahey, Middleton
Boys Honorable Mention-
Max Metcalf, Verona
Boys Runner of the Year:Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sun Prairie West
Girls Runner of the Year: Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton
Boys Coach of the Year: Thomas Kaufman, Madison West
Girls Coach of the Year: Alexa Richardson, Middleton