PAC RACQUETBALL
Thomas Northcut

Blake Hansen has been part of a strong Iowa contingent to play in the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC)'s Summer Open racquetball tournament for nearly a decade. After several strong showings over the years, Hansen won his first title this weekend.

Hansen outlasted Carlos Reyes in two games to take home the 2022 Summer Open title, sponsored by American Family Insurance, Larry “Smokey” Anderson agency.