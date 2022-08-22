Blake Hansen has been part of a strong Iowa contingent to play in the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC)'s Summer Open racquetball tournament for nearly a decade. After several strong showings over the years, Hansen won his first title this weekend.
Hansen outlasted Carlos Reyes in two games to take home the 2022 Summer Open title, sponsored by American Family Insurance, Larry “Smokey” Anderson agency.
Hansen rolled to victory in game one then had to rally in game two, coming back from a 10-2 deficit to win 15-14. Hansen stopped PAC players Randy Leppla and Alex Korenic to reach the final.
Hansen and Reyes put on a fabulous show in the final, rolling out several low-percentage shots and flying around the court for amazing gets time after time to produce countless great rallies.
Reyes reached his first Summer Open final by topping PAC players Gregg Breese and No. 1 seed Tracy Chynoweth, who went on to win the consolation title.
JC Herrera had an outstanding tournament, winning both the mens A and AA divisions. The junior player from Illinois showed a steady demeanor and great shot-making ability all weekend in taking both titles.
Appleton’s Nate Andree and Andy Kaminski also had a terrific tournament, taking the mens AA doubles title and finishing runner-up to Korenic and Chynoweth in mens Open doubles.
Nebraska junior Lucas Frost seemed to be on the court all weekend, playing in three events. He took home the mens C title while finishing behind Cottage Grove’s Luke Chynoweth for the Juniors title.
Minnesota’s Cindy Hoops also had a tremendous tournament, winning both the mens/mixed B and mixed A crowns, teaming with Kelly Johnson and Aaron Reisman respectively.
Outstanding participation from the Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota contingents made for strong and talented draws throughout the field.
Results of the tournament, which featured players from five different states, are listed below.
2022 PAC Summer Open Racquetball Tournament
Singles
Mens Open – 1, Blake Hansen; 2, Carlos Reyes; Consolation, Tracy Chynoweth.
Mens AA – 1, JC Herrera; 2, Roberto Rivas; Consolation, Alex Filter.
Mens A – 1, JC Herrera; 2, Luis Perez; Consolation, Scott Regenscheid.
Mens B – 1, Jamie Junker; 2, Noel Sotelo; Consolation, Mike Brytowski.
Mens C – 1, Lucas Frost; 2, Beckett Hansen.
Mens 40+B – 1, Rob Dreger; 2, Clemente Solo; Consolation Dale Einerson.
Juniors – 1, Luke Chynoweth; 2, Lucas Frost.
Doubles
Mens Open– 1, Tracy Chynoweth/Alex Korenic; 2, Nate Andree/Andy Kaminski.
Mens AA– 1, Nate Andree/Andy Kaminski; 2, Mike Burie/Paul Krueger; Consolation, Krish Main/Yash Maini.
Mens A– 1, Antonio Vazquez/Luis Perez; 2, Scott Regenscheid/Nick Arntz; Consolation, Aaron Boyd/Matt Schmekel.