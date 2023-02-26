In the short history of the WIAA girls wrestling state finals, Sun Prairie senior Bopa Quintana has set herself apart as one of the sport's elite competitors.
Last season marked the first season the girls got their own state tournament, hosted at the La Crosse Center. Quintana, then a junior, ripped through the 114 lbs. bracket. She pinned all five opponents she faced, four of which she ended in the first period, to win a state championship.
Quintana had her sights set on a title defense in 2023 as the girls tournament joined the boys at the UW-Madison Kohl Center with competition spanning from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Naturally, she entered the three-day tournament as the top seed in the 114 lbs. bracket.
She was up to her usual dominance in her preliminary and quarterfinal matches. She started the tournament by pinning a Whitnall/Greendale wrestler in 1:05 and improved on that effort against a Wausau West wrestler in the quarterfinals, earning a pin in just 36 seconds.
Quintana would soon find her title defense wouldn't be quite as easy as her original title. Her semifinal match with Madi Peach, a Milton freshman, went the distance. Quintana was able to persevere with an 8-3 decision victory after outscoring her opponent 4-0 in the third period. Her championship match would prove even more challenging.
There, Quintana was up against Angie Bianchi, a freshman from Two Rivers. Again, this match went the distance, but the third period ended with the two sides locked in a 4-4 tie. The match was delved into a sudden victory overtime period. After 30 anxious seconds, Quintana was able to secure a takedown to walk away with her second straight state championship.
Quintana wasn't Sun Prairie's only representative at the girls state tournament, either. Junior Sophia Bassino, last season's runner-up at 165 lbs., also made her return to the finals.
Bassino's day got off to a hot start as she pinned a Johnson Creek wrestler in her preliminary match and earned a second period pin over a Green Bay West/East/Southwest wrestler in the quarterfinals.
She ran into Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald, the defending state champion in the weight class and the No. 2 overall seed, in the semifinals. A valiant effort from Bassino ended in a pin loss early in the third period, dropping her into the consolation bracket to battle for third place.
She rebounded nicely, pinning a Fort Atkinson wrestler in just 54 seconds to earn a spot in the third place match against Antigo senior Alexandra Hofrichter, the top seed in the bracket. Bassino was able to make it through all three periods but did not score in a 6-0 decision loss.
Bassino also deserves to have her name up in the Sun Prairie girls wrestling rafters for two top-five finishes at the state finals with another year of high school competition still left ahead of her.