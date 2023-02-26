In the short history of the WIAA girls wrestling state finals, Sun Prairie senior Bopa Quintana has set herself apart as one of the sport's elite competitors.

Last season marked the first season the girls got their own state tournament, hosted at the La Crosse Center. Quintana, then a junior, ripped through the 114 lbs. bracket. She pinned all five opponents she faced, four of which she ended in the first period, to win a state championship.

BOPA QUINTANA
Sun Prairie senior Bopa Quintana won her second WIAA state championship at 114 lbs. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the UW-Madison Kohl Center.
SOPHIA BASSINO
Sun Prairie junior Sophia Bassino finished fourth in the 165 lbs. bracket at the WIAA state tournament, hosted from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at the UW-Madison Kohl Center.

