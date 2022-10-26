Senior leadership was a necessary ingredient for Sun Prairie East's 2022 volleyball season if the Cardinals hoped to cook up a recipe for success. The roster was freshly cut in half as former teammates headed to the newly opened Sun Prairie West High School and first-year head coach Lauren Trentadue needed some on-court assistance from her players.
The Cardinals had five seniors on the roster, but two of them caught the eye of the Big Eight conference. Libero Brooke LaBuwi was named second team all-conference and defensive specialist Kensey Adkins was named honorable mention all-conference for their contributions to the team this season.
Behind this back row duo, Sun Prairie East cranked out a respectable season. The Cardinals finished with a 4-6 record in Big Eight conference play, good for seventh place in the final standings. This was only one fewer win than last season's conference record, proving Trentadue and her seniors could keep the ship afloat following the split of the school.
The Cardinals even earned a No. 12 seed in Sectional 6 in Division 1 of the WIAA state tournament. They were swept out by No. 5 seed Oregon in the first round.
LaBuwi averaged 26 serves received and 14 digs per match. She also pitched in from the service line with a team-high average of serves per match with three. She put up a stellar service percentage of 91.3.
"Brooke's leadership and 'go all out' playing style made her a stand out player this season," Trentadue said. "As a senior, she led the team with class both on and off the court. We were very fortunate to have Brooke on our team this season and look forward to following her career as a player at the next level. She deserves to be honored for all of her very hard work this season."
Adkins was also strong in service, averaging 2.7 aces per game with an impressive serve percentage of 93.6. She also averaged 6.6 digs and 9.6 serves received per match.
"Kensey's quiet confidence and fierce work ethic is hard to ignore," Trentadue said. "While second in digs on the court, she ended her senior season with the highest serving percentage and most aces of the entire team. Kensey works hard on and off the court to achieve her goals, and we are very excited to cheer her on as she pursues a career in veterinary medicine."