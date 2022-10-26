Senior leadership was a necessary ingredient for Sun Prairie East's 2022 volleyball season if the Cardinals hoped to cook up a recipe for success. The roster was freshly cut in half as former teammates headed to the newly opened Sun Prairie West High School and first-year head coach Lauren Trentadue needed some on-court assistance from her players.

The Cardinals had five seniors on the roster, but two of them caught the eye of the Big Eight conference. Libero Brooke LaBuwi was named second team all-conference and defensive specialist Kensey Adkins was named honorable mention all-conference for their contributions to the team this season. 

BROOKE LABUWI

Sun Prairie West senior libero Brooke LaBuwi was named second team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
KENSEY ADKINS

Sun Prairie East senior defensive specialist Kensey Adkins was named honorable mention all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.

