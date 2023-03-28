2023 PAC TEAM RACQUETBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONS

Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots won the 2023 PAC team racquetball playoffs. Front row, from left to right: Scott Kugler, Paul Krueger, Jess Krueger, Angie Adler, Julie Mugnaini, Aaron Reisman, Mitch Dalgleish. Back row (L-R): Yash Maini, Alex Filter, Aaron Boyd, Adam Reierson, Steve Buss.

 Contributed

Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots continued their dominant season by rolling through the playoffs without a loss, including a 16-1 victory over Shed East for the title. Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots shut out Which Wich?, 15-0, to advance to the final.

Paul Krueger, Jess Krueger and Angie Adler each won a pair of matches for Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots while Aaron Boyd, Yash Maini and the doubles team of Fred Nothnagel and Mitch Dalgleish each had a win. Out of the 12 games Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots played, the team won 11.