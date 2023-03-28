Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots won the 2023 PAC team racquetball playoffs. Front row, from left to right: Scott Kugler, Paul Krueger, Jess Krueger, Angie Adler, Julie Mugnaini, Aaron Reisman, Mitch Dalgleish. Back row (L-R): Yash Maini, Alex Filter, Aaron Boyd, Adam Reierson, Steve Buss.
Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots continued their dominant season by rolling through the playoffs without a loss, including a 16-1 victory over Shed East for the title. Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots shut out Which Wich?, 15-0, to advance to the final.
Paul Krueger, Jess Krueger and Angie Adler each won a pair of matches for Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots while Aaron Boyd, Yash Maini and the doubles team of Fred Nothnagel and Mitch Dalgleish each had a win. Out of the 12 games Cannery Wine & Spirits/Faded Roots played, the team won 11.
Which Wich? advanced to the semifinals with a 16-11 win over Beef Butter BBQ as Krueger and Jeff McGee teamed up to win the last match to clinch the victory. Alex Korenic, Juan Losada, Erik Schmitt and the doubles team of Yash and Krish Maini also posted wins.
In the closest match of the day, Shed East reached the final thanks to captain Mike Burie winning a game against Alex Filter to give his team the 15-14.5 victory. Jason Smith and Damon Scarborough also had wins along with the doubles teams of Burie/Joel Peterson and Pete Simon/Scott Knorr.