The Cap City Cougars girls hockey team's stay in the 2023 WIAA state tournament was short lived. The Cougars entered the event as one of the state's hottest teams, winning seven of their final 10 games in the regular season to earn the No. 4 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 1. There, they met a familiar Badger Conference foe, the No. 5 seed Baraboo Badger Lightning at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 17.
This was the two teams' third meeting of the season, with Baraboo winning the first matchup 2-0 and Cap City exacting revenge in the rematch, 4-1. With the season on the line, the Badger Lightning would not be denied. After playing to a 2-2 tie through two periods, Baraboo scored four unanswered in the final period for a 6-2 victory.
The Badger Lightning started the game hot as forward Kayla Capener scored a pair of even strength goals in the first seven minutes to put her team ahead, 2-0.
Cap City sophomore Olivia Dull (Waunakee) wouldn't let Baraboo run away just yet. She took advantage of a power play about nine minutes into the first period, netting an unassisted goal to cut Baraboo's lead in half. That lead was soon eliminated. Senior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee) took an assist from both senior Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) and Dull to net the sole goal of the second period. The two sides battled to keep a 2-2 draw heading into the final stanza.
In the end, the Badger Lightning proved to be too much on offense. Forward Reese Olson gifted Baraboo the lead back with an unassisted goal four minutes into the third period, and it never let go. Capener would bury her hat trick goal on the power play six minutes later, followed by another power play goal from Mallory Ruland two minutes after that. To cap things off, Capener buried her fourth goal of the game just 20 seconds later to seal Cap City's fate.
Power plays made all the difference in this contest. Baraboo actually spent more time in the box than Cap City, as six infractions led to 12 minutes while the Cougars only spent eight minutes at a disadvantage due to four penalties. Baraboo scored on two of its three power play opportunities while Cap City only went one for five.
The loss ends the season for Cap City, which produced a 9-15 record, including a 7-5 mark in the Badger Conference to tie for third in the final standings. This also brings an end to Cap City's senior class of 2023, which includes goalie Izzy Hahn (Waunakee), Samuelson, defenseman Olivia Kaminsky (DeForest), and Davenport.
Davenport was the team's top point scorer this season, tallying a team-high six goals and six assists for a total of 12. Samuelson was close behind her, scoring four goals and adding six assists for 10 points. Cap City also got four goals this season from both Dull and sophomore forward Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie East).
This also brings an end to the strong career of Hahn, who was stellar in goal for Cap City this season. She posted a 7-15 record, saving 655 of the 708 shots fired at her for a season save percentage of 93%. She allowed an average of just 2.42 goals per game and pitched five shutouts.
With only four seniors lost to graduation, Cap City will look to build on the ice time afforded to its underclassmen this year and rebound for next season.
BARABOO 6, CAP CITY 2
Goals- Baraboo: Kayla Capener (4), Reese Olson, Mallory Ruland. Cap City: Georgia Rae Samuelson, Olivia Dull.