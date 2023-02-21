MARLI DAVENPORT
Cap City forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) is one of four senior members from the Cougars' 2022-23 team.

 Ryan Gregory

The Cap City Cougars girls hockey team's stay in the 2023 WIAA state tournament was short lived. The Cougars entered the event as one of the state's hottest teams, winning seven of their final 10 games in the regular season to earn the No. 4 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 1. There, they met a familiar Badger Conference foe, the No. 5 seed Baraboo Badger Lightning at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 17. 

This was the two teams' third meeting of the season, with Baraboo winning the first matchup 2-0 and Cap City exacting revenge in the rematch, 4-1. With the season on the line, the Badger Lightning would not be denied. After playing to a 2-2 tie through two periods, Baraboo scored four unanswered in the final period for a 6-2 victory.

