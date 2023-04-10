The Sun Prairie East girls soccer program has the benefit of being homebodies to kick off the 2023 season. The Cardinals have played three of their first four games at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium thus far, only venturing from the friendly confines to take a 4-0 road loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Apr. 4.

LUCY STREY

Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey strikes a free kick in a home win over Watertown at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Apr. 7.

Entering this past weekend, Sun Prairie East was seeking its first victory of the season following an 0-1-1 start. The Cardinals had a pair of opportunities as they hosted both Watertown on Friday, Apr. 7 and DeForest on Saturday, Apr. 8 as part of the Sun Prairie quad. They'd find that inaugural win on Friday as they toppled the Goslings, 3-0. DeForest would get the best of Sun Prairie East the following day, winning 2-0.

SHAELA ELERT, LEAH TRIEBEL

Sun Prairie East sophomore Shaela Elert (16) and freshman Leah Triebel (9) battle for the ball in a home loss to DeForest at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 8. 
LAUREN WIEGEL

Sun Prairie East freshman goalie Lauren Wiegel makes a leaping save in a home loss to DeForest at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 8. 

