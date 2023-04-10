The Sun Prairie East girls soccer program has the benefit of being homebodies to kick off the 2023 season. The Cardinals have played three of their first four games at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium thus far, only venturing from the friendly confines to take a 4-0 road loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Apr. 4.
Entering this past weekend, Sun Prairie East was seeking its first victory of the season following an 0-1-1 start. The Cardinals had a pair of opportunities as they hosted both Watertown on Friday, Apr. 7 and DeForest on Saturday, Apr. 8 as part of the Sun Prairie quad. They'd find that inaugural win on Friday as they toppled the Goslings, 3-0. DeForest would get the best of Sun Prairie East the following day, winning 2-0.
Friday's Watertown matchup marked the continued emergence of sophomore forward Shaela Elert. She scored the team's first goal of the year in their season-opening draw with Monona Grove. She upped her production against the Goslings, scoring two of the Cardinals' three goals. Sophomore Zella Cleveland pitched in the third as Sun Prairie East rolled.
Saturday marked Sun Prairie East's second shutout of the season as they failed to score against a stingy DeForest defense.
The Cardinals will hope to carry the momentum of their first win into a challenging upcoming three-game week. Things kick off with a home matchup with Verona, the defending Big Eight conference champions, on Tuesday, Apr. 11. Sun Prairie East will follow that with a trip to non-conference Oconomowoc on Thursday, Apr. 13.
Saturday, Apr. 15 marks not only the end of a week of competition but also another edition of a brotherly rivalry. Sun Prairie East will travel up to face Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln that day. The Red Raiders are led by Nate Cleveland, brother of Sun Prairie East head coach Matt Cleveland. The matchup has become an annual tradition with Matt and his Cardinals holding most recent bragging rights after a 4-0 win last year.