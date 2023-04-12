The illustrious tradition of Sun Prairie softball added a new chapter on Tuesday, Apr. 11. For the first time, two high school teams in the city squared off as the newly established Wolves of Sun Prairie West hosted the tradition of the Cardinals from Sun Prairie East.

It was a jarring evening for members of both sides. These players and coaches had worked in collaboration to reach the WIAA Division 1 state title game the year previous. Now, they met on the bright blue diamond at Sun Prairie West High School as opponents. The love and respect between the Wolves and Cardinals was still apparent, though.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST AND WEST SOFTBALL
The Sun Prairie East and West softball programs came together to recognize Autism Acceptance Month prior to their matchup at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Apr. 11.

