The illustrious tradition of Sun Prairie softball added a new chapter on Tuesday, Apr. 11. For the first time, two high school teams in the city squared off as the newly established Wolves of Sun Prairie West hosted the tradition of the Cardinals from Sun Prairie East.
It was a jarring evening for members of both sides. These players and coaches had worked in collaboration to reach the WIAA Division 1 state title game the year previous. Now, they met on the bright blue diamond at Sun Prairie West High School as opponents. The love and respect between the Wolves and Cardinals was still apparent, though.
"I just wanted this to be fun for both teams," Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson said. "These girls have played so much with each other, whether it's with Sun Prairie or summer ball. I just wanted them to enjoy themselves and take it all in. They're like family. It's tough, emotional, and heartbreaking. You always want to win, but you don't want them to lose. You don't want to beat them."
"It was a surreal moment," Sun Prairie West senior pitcher Isabel Royle said. "I've played with some of these girls for 10 years. As a team, we wanted to treat this like any other game and keep our emotions in check."
Tuesday was more than a historic clash on the softball diamond, however. The two teams also celebrated and recognized Autism Acceptance Month. There was an honorary first pitch, informational messages between innings, and a 50/50 raffle that raised over $700 for the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.
"Autism Acceptance holds a special place in the hearts of many members of this team," Sun Prairie West head coach Ellyn Presto said. "There were a ton of nerves and anxiety leading up to tonight. I wanted to make it fun for them. This wasn't about beating each other and winning a trophy or something. We wanted to bring the community together and make it a community event."
Pleasantries aside, there was still a Big Eight conference game to be played. Sun Prairie East was looking to keep its three-game winning streak to start the year alive while Sun Prairie West was looking to halt a two-game losing streak.
It should come as no surprise that the game quickly turned into a pitcher's duel. The top two pitchers from last season's state team squared off with junior Tayler Baker, a South Dakota State commit, representing East and Royle, a Saint Louis University commit, throwing for West. They played phenomenal games, striking out 13 batters each. In the end, the Cardinals were able to take advantage of some missteps from the Wolves and, coupled with a solo homerun from Baker, walked away with a 3-1 victory.
"Tayler brings a certain something when she steps in to pitch," coach Olson said. "Her leadership and spunkiness really showed tonight. She can dial in when she needs to."
"She's amazing," coach Presto said of Royle. "She goes out there every day with the attitude that she will succeed. She always does her job and tries to control the game. Her leadership on the field is unmatched."
Both sides were silent for the first two innings as Baker and Royle were dealing from the start. East had pushed a runner all the way to third base in the top of the second, and the dam finally broke in the top of the third.
Senior catcher Vanessa Veith wore a pitch on the shoulder to lead off the inning and was replaced at first base by freshman courtesy runner Brooke Kavanaugh. Royle recovered with a pair of strikeouts, but the third strike was dropped on the second one, advancing Kavanaugh to third with only one out. Mistakes mounted as a passed ball in the ensuing at bat allowed Kavanaugh to steal home, giving Sun Prairie East a 1-0 lead it would never relinquish.
After striking out the side in the bottom of the third, Baker took her talents to the plate to give herself some cushion in the top of the fourth. She hammered a leadoff solo homer to dead center, doubling Sun Prairie East's lead to 2-0.
Her shot set a precedent for more runs later that inning. With two outs on the board, senior left fielder Kenzie Longley belted a double into left field. Veith followed by leaving a short chopper in front of home plate. The Wolves couldn't field it cleanly, bringing Longley in to increase the Cardinals' lead to 3-0.
After a frustrating first three innings at the plate, Sun Prairie West established some positive offensive momentum in the bottom of the fourth as senior first baseman Sophia Royle clocked the team's first hit of the game. This carried over into the bottom of the sixth, where smart bunting would get the Wolves on the board.
Sophomore centerfielder Reagan Hunley led off by beating out her bunt down the third base line. Junior catcher Kara Bekkedal followed in kind, squeezing a bunt, beating it out, and advancing Hunley to third base. Bekkedal went for the steal in the ensuing at bat. The throw down to second was errant, allowing Hunley to trot home for the Wolves' first run of the game to cut the Cardinals' lead to 3-1.
"We've struggled the past few games just to get bats on balls," coach Presto said. "We went with the bunts just to create some pressure. We have some fast girls, so you never know what will happen once you get them on the base path."
Pitching prevailed from that point on. Baker recovered to retire the side in the sixth and struck out three batters in the bottom of the seventh. East couldn't build on its lead in the top of the seventh, either, as Royle pitched a three up, three down inning.
The win bumps Sun Prairie East to a perfect 4-0 record this season, including a 3-0 mark in the Big Eight conference. Sun Prairie West falls to 1-3 in both conference play and overall.
"Going forward, we have some things to clean up," Isabel Royle said. "We need to get the bats going a little better and minimize our errors. I think if we keep working as a team and buy into the same ideology, it'll all come together."
Next up for the Cardinals, their conference road streak continues with a trip to Janesville Parker on Wednesday, Apr. 13. Their busy week will end at home on Thursday, Apr. 13 as they host Verona. As for the Wolves, they'll hit the road on Thursday, Apr. 13 to take on Madison East. They'll close the week with a non-conference home matchup with DeForest on Saturday, Apr. 15.