Finally, the return of football is imminent. A summer filled with hard work for a successful fall on the gridiron is about to come to fruition. This fact is backed up by an event hosted by the Green Bay Packers over the weekend, which involved the Sun Prairie East football team.
The Cardinals made the drive up to Green Bay on Friday, July 15 for myriad activities to prove themselves. Included on the agenda in the Don Hutson Center practice facility was a 7v7 tournament, a lineman challenge, and other various skill challenges. On top of Sun Prairie East, other participating schools included Eau Claire Memorial, Greendale, Kimberly, Lake Mills, Menomonie, Waunakee, and West De Pere.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. “The kids went out and competed hard. It was a great event put on by the Green Bay Packers. It was a good time seeing the facilities. The guys worked hard, bonded, and came together to cheer on their teammates.”
An intense day of competition ended with Sun Prairie East taking home 2nd in the 7v7 tournament, just a point behind the 1st place team. After finding success in the lineman challenge, the Cardinals took home some hardware in the combine challenges.
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski won the long-throw challenge and senior running back Cortez LeGrant ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the event, taking home the accolade of fastest participant.
“It’s exciting,” Brian Kaminski said about Jerry and Cortez’s accolades. “They’ve been working hard all summer. Achieving something like that isn’t just something you’re born with. They’ve put in the grind and are ready to have a big season.”
With this challenge under their belts, the Cardinals now turn their attention towards actual football. They’ll continue to practice and gameplan for the rest of July and into early August. The 2022 campaign officially kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 18 as Sun Prairie East will host Monona Grove at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at 7 pm.