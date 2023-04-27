Losing in the regular season is an unfamiliar feeling for the members of the Sun Prairie East softball program. Last season, the Cardinals went a perfect 22-0 in regular season play en route to an undefeated Big Eight conference championship and an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state title game.
Their dominance was called into question at an invitational hosted by SPASH on Saturday, Apr. 22. The competition proved to be top notch as Sun Prairie East dropped its opening game to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 3-2, and was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to host Stevens Point. This was the first game the Cardinals hadn't scored a run in since May of 2021.
Sun Prairie East's opening game against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln was a thriller. The Cardinals got a great start in the pitching circle out of junior McKenna Gross. Outside of a two-run outburst in the bottom of the third, she pitched four scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts and just five hits allowed.
The Cardinals had to claw back from the Red Raiders' early lead, notching a run in the top of both the fourth and sixth innings to knot things up heading into the seventh. Freshman Abby Packard was the team's star at the plate, pounding a pair of doubles and coming around to score one of the team's two runs.
The East offense couldn't muster a run in the final inning, but Lincoln could as the Red Raiders stole a walk-off victory off of junior relief pitcher Tayler Baker.
Baker would get the start in the pitching circle for the following game against Stevens Point. She had a stellar game as she typically does, allowing just five hits in six innings of work with one earned run and eight strikeouts.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Panthers' defense and starting pitcher Delilah Abundiz played lights-out. Abundiz allowed just one hit on the game, a single from senior catcher Vanessa Veith, as she threw a full seven innings without allowing a run.
While this pair of losses were uncommon for the Sun Prairie East program, the Cardinals returned to their usual dominance in the ensuing week. They vented their frustrations in an 8-1 win at Madison East on Tuesday, Apr. 25 and handed Madison Memorial a 4-0 loss at home the following day.
Baker tossed another gem in the Madison East game, throwing six innings with 10 strikeouts and one earned run. Sophomore Lillyanna Gross came in to finish off the game in the top of the seventh, allowing no hits.
Baker also starred at the plate to topple the Purgolders, going 3-4 with a triple to drive in a pair of RBIs. Senior Stella Ewoldt also turned in a solid 2-4 performance with a double. She came around to score both times she reached base. Senior Carly Gross pitched in with a 2-3 performance at the dish with an RBI and a run scored.
Momentum from that strong start carried into Sun Prairie East's home game against Madison Memorial on Wednesday, Apr. 26. Baker was nearly untouchable in the pitching circle, striking out 12 and only allowing two hits in seven innings of work.
Offensively, the Cardinals did the entirety of their damage in the bottom of the fourth inning. Junior first baseman Kaylie Fryenlund had a stellar day, going 2-3 with a pair of triples. One of those big hits drove in a pair of runners, and she would later come in to score herself. It was another strong day for Ewoldt, as well, who went 2-3 with a run scored.
This pair of conference victories bumps Sun Prairie East back up to a 9-2 overall record on the year with a perfect 8-0 mark in the Big Eight. The Cardinals' busy week is still far from over as they still have three games ahead. They'll host rival Middleton on Thursday, Apr. 27 before hitting the road to face La Follette on Friday, Apr. 28. The week comes to a close on Saturday, Apr. 29 with a home non-conference matchup with DeForest.