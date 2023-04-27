Losing in the regular season is an unfamiliar feeling for the members of the Sun Prairie East softball program. Last season, the Cardinals went a perfect 22-0 in regular season play en route to an undefeated Big Eight conference championship and an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state title game. 

Their dominance was called into question at an invitational hosted by SPASH on Saturday, Apr. 22. The competition proved to be top notch as Sun Prairie East dropped its opening game to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 3-2, and was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to host Stevens Point. This was the first game the Cardinals hadn't scored a run in since May of 2021.

MCKENNA GROSS
Sun Prairie East junior McKenna Gross pitches against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a tournament on Saturday, Apr. 22.
ABBY PACKARD
Sun Prairie East freshman Abby Packard connected on a pair of doubles in a tournament loss to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Saturday, Apr. 22.
STELLA EWOLDT
Sun Prairie East senior Stella Ewoldt had back-to-back strong Big Eight conference performances at Madison East (Tuesday, Apr. 25) and against Madison Memorial (Wednesday, Apr. 26).

