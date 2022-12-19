The Sun Prairie East boys swimming program is off to a strong start in conference competition. The Cardinals made the short trip to Madison East High School on Friday, Dec. 16 for a dual with a talented East/La Follette co-op team. Sun Prairie East emerged victorious, scoring 97 team points to East/La Follette's 72.
The competition got off to a strong start for the Cardinals with the 200 medley relay. The combination of junior Bennett Braatz, junior Trevor Nicodemus, sophomore Coby Zander, and senior Sean Gillett motored their way to a time of 1:43.35 for first place and eight team points.
All four of these relay swimmers would branch off and find success in individual swims, as well.
Zander was responsible for two wins in his individual swims. He was the top dog in the 50 freestyle with his time of 23.90. He brought a similar effort to the 100 butterfly, winning with a time of 1:01.03. The 100 butterfly was dominated by Cardinals as sophomore Roman Maretski took second with a 1:01.96 and sophomore Bodey Rairden finished third with a 1:02.87.
Nicodemus spent plenty of time atop the podium, as well. He was the fastest in the 100 backstroke on Friday, winning with a time of 1:02.95. No one could catch him in the 100 freestyle, either, as he added another first place finish with a time of 49.96, the only sub-50 second time of the meet.
Braatz would bring home a pair of second place finishes for Sun Prairie East. He swam a time of 1:57.34 in the 200 freestyle relay, losing by a sliver to East/La Follette's Ben Connor who swam a 1:57.23. Braatz would also take second in the 100 backstroke, where he swam a time of 58.12.
Gillett was able to secure a second and third place finish for the Cardinals. He swam the 200 individual medley for his squad and took second with a time of 2:10.16. He'd snag third in the 100 backstroke as well with a time of 58.73, just barely behind Braatz.
Nicodemus, Braatz, and Gillet would form another winning relay team in the 200 freestyle relay, joined by sophomore Elijah Krystowiak. The quartet blazed their way to a first place time of 1:33.26, almost seven seconds faster than the second place squad from East/La Follette.
Krystowiak would also find some individual success. He nabbed second place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.09, one of only two swims that finished in under six minutes. He'd also place third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.68.
The Cardinals will hope to keep this Big Eight conference momentum rolling with one more meet before the holiday break. Sun Prairie East will host Janesville Craig and Madison East for a triple-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20. This is a rescheduled meet which was originally meant to take place on Friday, Dec. 9.
Sun Prairie East will then be off of competition until the change of the calendar. The Cardinals return to action on Friday, Jan. 6 with a trip to Beloit Memorial for a Big Eight conference triple-dual with the host Purple Knights as well as Madison Memorial.