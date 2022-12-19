The Sun Prairie East boys swimming program is off to a strong start in conference competition. The Cardinals made the short trip to Madison East High School on Friday, Dec. 16 for a dual with a talented East/La Follette co-op team. Sun Prairie East emerged victorious, scoring 97 team points to East/La Follette's 72. 

The competition got off to a strong start for the Cardinals with the 200 medley relay. The combination of junior Bennett Braatz, junior Trevor Nicodemus, sophomore Coby Zander, and senior Sean Gillett motored their way to a time of 1:43.35 for first place and eight team points. 

