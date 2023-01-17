Sun Prairie East has finally gotten over the hump. It took the Cardinals' boys basketball team ten tries, but they finally have their first Big Eight conference victory of the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals earned this long-awaited win on the road, toppling Madison West 77-59 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
This victory had been clear on the horizon for the past three games. While the Cardinals weren't winning, there was an uptick in performance. They fell 83-77 at Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7, 70-67 at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12, and 49-43 to Madison Memorial at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Sun Prairie East's matchup with Verona was more than just an important road conference game. It marked the return of junior Theo Schofield. The 6-foot-6 forward entered this season as the Cardinals' only player with varsity experience and hadn't played since early December. His return was a resounding one as he put up a team-high 27 points.
The Cardinals also got 13 points from sophomore guard Max Glusick, 12 from sophomore Max Raimer, and 10 from sophomore Trystan Fry. The six point loss was the closest Sun Prairie East had come to a conference victory all season.
East got even closer to victory the following week as it only lost by three on the road to Janesville Craig. The Cardinals again had four players score double digits, led by Glusick with 18. Junior Jayvion Lythjohan was next up with 16, followed by junior Gavin Van Wie with 13 and Schofield with 11. The game was a tale of two halves for East as it trailed a whopping 42-23 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 44-28 in the second half for a dramatic finish and a tight loss.
This upward trend continued this past Saturday at the Big Eight MLK Showcase against Madison Memorial. Sun Prairie East earned itself a 22-21 halftime lead in what was a defensive slugfest. The Spartans of Memorial would do enough in the second half to escape with yet another six-point victory.
All of the forward momentum culminated with Sun Prairie East's first conference win at Madison West on Tuesday. The victory halts a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals, who are now 2-10 overall and 1-9 in conference play.
Sun Prairie East will close out this week with a home game against Madison East on Friday, Jan. 20. Next week brings a trio of Big Eight opponents as the Cardinals will host Beloit Memorial on Monday, Jan. 23 and Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 26 before hitting the road to face La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28.