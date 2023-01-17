THEO SCHOFIELD
Sun Prairie East junior forward Theo Schofield made his return to the team earlier this month and made an immediate impact.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Sun Prairie East has finally gotten over the hump. It took the Cardinals' boys basketball team ten tries, but they finally have their first Big Eight conference victory of the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals earned this long-awaited win on the road, toppling Madison West 77-59 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

This victory had been clear on the horizon for the past three games. While the Cardinals weren't winning, there was an uptick in performance. They fell 83-77 at Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7, 70-67 at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12, and 49-43 to Madison Memorial at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

