KIYA DIXON
Sun Prairie East freshman Kiya Dixon led the team in scoring with 13 points in a road victory over La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

The Sun Prairie East girls basketball program has earned a win that shows how hard it has worked to improve. The youthful Cardinals, of which only one is a senior, lost nine of their first 11 games this season. That trend of losing has been kicked since the start of the new year.

The Cardinals won their first two games in January, toppling conference opponents Madison Memorial and Madison West. The momentum seemed to slip, however, as they followed that up with back-to-back contests against Madison East and Middleton. Saturday, Jan. 21 looked like a potential third straight loss as Sun Prairie East hit the road to face La Follette.

LUCY STREY
Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey had nine points and a key block late in the game to help her Cardinals defeat La Follette on the road on Saturday, Jan. 21.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE EAST 41, LA FOLLETTE 38

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
13 K. Bindley 2 0 8 12
15 L. Strey 3 0 3 9
23 K. Dixon 2 2 3 13
24 B. Kavanaugh 2 0 0 4
25 K. Martin 1 0 1 3
TOTALS - 10 2 15 41
LA FOLLETTE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 A. West 5 2 5 21
10 R. Mitchel 0 2 0 6
20 A. Larson 0 1 0 3
24 D. Hayes 1 0 4 6
30 P. Bade 1 0 0 2
TOTALS - 7 5 9 38

