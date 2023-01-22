The Sun Prairie East girls basketball program has earned a win that shows how hard it has worked to improve. The youthful Cardinals, of which only one is a senior, lost nine of their first 11 games this season. That trend of losing has been kicked since the start of the new year.
The Cardinals won their first two games in January, toppling conference opponents Madison Memorial and Madison West. The momentum seemed to slip, however, as they followed that up with back-to-back contests against Madison East and Middleton. Saturday, Jan. 21 looked like a potential third straight loss as Sun Prairie East hit the road to face La Follette.
The Lancers entered the game tied for fourth in the conference standings with an 8-4 record. They had also already beaten the Cardinals that season, traveling to Sun Prairie East High School way back in late November for a 71-63 win. On Saturday, Sun Prairie East would have its revenge.
The Cardinals were locked in defensively, holding La Follette star junior Alayna West to 21 points. Senior Lucy Strey proved to be clutch down the stretch, hitting some late insurance free throws and tipping a last-second La Follette shot to secure a 41-38 victory for Sun Prairie East.
"It all comes back to how coachable these players are," Sun Prairie East head coach John Olson said. "It's been really key. They see how the systems work and play within a team concept. They play together. There is a wonderful cohesiveness in our locker room that really makes it fun for me to coach."
The defensive tone of the game was evident from the beginning. The first bucket of the contest came from East freshman Keira Martin, who stole the ball on La Follette's end and dropped in a layup on the fast break. Her score was one of just four field goals made in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Fellow East freshman Kiya Dixon helped emphasize this early defensive effort. La Follette was keen on launching three point shots, but Dixon wasn't having it as she swatted away two attempts. Still, the Lancers hit a pair of triples in the first half, just enough to hold a slim 17-15 lead at the halftime break.
Dixon's game evolved to offensive success in the second half, as well. She came out firing, nailing a pair of quick three point attempts. Even with the help of junior Kaitlin Bindley's automatic stroke at the free throw line, La Follette continued to lead the game.
The Lancers threw a full court press at East, and the young Cardinals were visibly confused by it. Turnovers piled up, which turned into frustrated fouls from East. The Lancers hit their free throws, and West added her second three point shot of the game to maintain a 29-25 La Follette lead.
Coach Olson called a timeout to calm his players and instruct them on how to break the press. The changes worked immediately, and the Cardinals quickly found wide-open buckets on their end of the court thanks to a calm approach and well-placed passes.
East chipped away at the lead, eventually tying things up at 36 points with under five minutes to play. Yet another freshman, Brooke Kavanaugh, was instrumental in this push as she nailed a pair of layups. Her reliable scoring left East with a 38-36 lead with two minutes to go.
Two familiar names came up clutch. First, Dixon delivered her third emphatic block of the game, denying a potential game-tying elbow jumper with about a minute and a half to go. Martin would soon draw a foul and knock down a free throw to make it a 39-36 lead.
The Lancers hit a layup soon after, but Strey stepped up when she was needed most. The Cardinals wisely got the ball into the hands of their only senior, and she rewarded them with two trips to the free throw line. She hit one attempt each time to make it a 41-38 lead.
La Follette fired up shots as time ticked away, but finally grabbed an offensive rebound on the right side with only one second on the clock and called a timeout. The entire gym knew the ball was going to West, including Strey. She tailed La Follette's best scorer and stretched up a hand as West caught it and fired. Tipped. The shot never got close as Strey blocked it and gave her team the win.
"This was a really good win," Olson said. "And with wins like this, they can have a little fun with it. Also, now they know they can do it. They'll have that belief in themselves and what we try to do at Sun Prairie East High School. La Follette is a really good team with really good players. We took care of business tonight."
The victory stops a two-game losing streak for East, which is now 6-11 on the year and 5-8 in Big Eight competition. Two more winnable games lay ahead on the schedule for this coming week, as well. The Cardinals will host Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and travel to Beloit Memorial on Friday, Jan. 27. These are both squads Sun Prairie East has already defeated this season.