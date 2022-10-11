Saturday, Oct. 8 acted as one final regular season test for both the Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled south for an invitational at Beloit Memorial High School. This was the final large-scale meet of the season for both squads. Both performed well.
14 teams were in attendance, and both Sun Prairie East and West finished in the top half. East grabbed fifth place with 254 team points and West was right on its tail in seventh with 209. The two cross-town rivals were ultra competitive and were back-and-forth all day.
Verona won the invitational with a whopping team score of 736, far surpassing Badger co-op in second with 508. Middleton wrapped up the top three with a score of 374.
The day started with the 200 medley relay, and the Wolves put their best foot forward from the jump. West rolled with the combination of sophomore Hattie Hessling, senior Ellie Reeder, senior Brielle Laube, and freshman Sophie Diers to swim a time of 1:56.73 to take fourth. East's team would take 13th.
West kept its scoring up in the 200 freestyle as junior Cece Bub grabbed ninth place with a time of 2:14.31. Hessling would also nab an eighth place finish in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:05.85. This wasn't Hessling's best individual performance, though, as the sophomore took third in the 50 backstroke with a time of 29.92, less than a second behind the first place swimmer.
East made its first big splash of the day in the 50 freestyle. Standout junior Maeve Sullivan blazed her way to a time of 26.47 for fourth place, just over a second behind fist place swimmer Zoe Shields' time of 24.87. West also had a pair of top-10 finishers in the race. Sophomore Lydia Zenobi took seventh with a time of 26.77 and Sophie Diers was 10th with a time of 26.94.
After a two-event break, Sullivan was back to her usual success in the 100 freestyle. She again picked up a fourth place finish, this time with a time of 57.87. Sophie Diers of West was right on her tail, though, taking fifth with her time of 57.91. Sullivan's teammate, sophomore Layla Schneider, also picked up some points for the Cardinals with a seventh place finish at a time of 58.22.
The Cardinals and Wolves found themselves neck-and-neck in the ensuing event, the 200 individual medley, as well. West emerged victorious in this one as senior Brielle Laube took second with a time of 2:19.71, holding off East freshman Samantha Camp in third with a time of 2:23.13. East senior Logan Cunningham also pitched in a ninth place finish with a time of 2;31.79.
Sun Prairie East found some traction in the relay portion of the day by taking sixth place in the 100 medley relay. Freshman Lily Van de Wiel, junior Mikaiya Stampf, sophomore Kennedy Loomis, and sophomore Emma Hando swam a time of 59.61 for the spot.
Of course, West had a tremendous answer. The Wolves were the outright champions of the 200 freestyle relay. They relied on Sophie Diers, Hessling, Zenobi, and Brielle Laube to swim a winning time of 1:44.56. East was no slouch in the event, either. The Cardinals' quartet of Stampf, Schneider, Camp, and Maeve Sullivan swam a time of 1:46.65 for third place.
The two schools stayed neck-and-neck over the next two events with a pair of top-10 finishes. Brielle Laube earned fifth for West in the 100 butterfly with her time of 1:03.38 and Stampf took 6th in the 100 backstroke for East with a time of 1:07.12.
The drama continued in the 100 breaststroke, as the Cardinals and Wolves finished back-to-back. West senior Ellie Reeder got the narrow edge over East's Camp. Reeder finished fifth with a time of 1:14.76, a hair faster than Camp in sixth with a time of 1:14.90.
East would have its revenge in the final event, the 150 freestyle relay. The Cardinals took fourth with a time of 1:22.18 thanks to Schneider, Maeve Sullivan, and Camp in the three-person event. Another East squad, comprised of junior Megan Koop, Hando, and Loomis would nab ninth with a time of 1:25.52 before West's trio of Bub, Reeder, and Zenobi could finish in 10th with a time of 1:27.27.
Now, just one conference triple-dual separates both teams from the postseason. East will finish the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 14, hosting Beloit Memorial and Madison East. West will travel to Middleton to take on the Cardinals as well as Janesville Craig on the same day.
Both Sun Prairie East and West will then have the a off before returning to Beloit Memorial for the Big Eight conference swim meet on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Cardinals and Wolves also share a sectional as they'll both travel to Middleton for the beginning of the WIAA state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5.