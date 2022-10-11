Saturday, Oct. 8 acted as one final regular season test for both the Sun Prairie East and West girls swimming programs. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled south for an invitational at Beloit Memorial High School. This was the final large-scale meet of the season for both squads. Both performed well. 

14 teams were in attendance, and both Sun Prairie East and West finished in the top half. East grabbed fifth place with 254 team points and West was right on its tail in seventh with 209. The two cross-town rivals were ultra competitive and were back-and-forth all day.

