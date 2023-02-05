The Big Eight's conference meet serves as a final annual measuring stick before its boys swimming teams head off to the WIAA state tournament. Both Sun Prairie East and West made the journey down to Middleton High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 and fared well for themselves.

The Cardinals of East took home fourth place with 234 team points and the Wolves of West finished seventh with 128.5. Host Middleton won the event with a team score of 600, followed by Madison West in second with 447 and Madison Memorial in third with 445.

