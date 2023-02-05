The Big Eight's conference meet serves as a final annual measuring stick before its boys swimming teams head off to the WIAA state tournament. Both Sun Prairie East and West made the journey down to Middleton High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 and fared well for themselves.
The Cardinals of East took home fourth place with 234 team points and the Wolves of West finished seventh with 128.5. Host Middleton won the event with a team score of 600, followed by Madison West in second with 447 and Madison Memorial in third with 445.
Relay swims have been the name of the game for Sun Prairie East, and it showed up on Saturday with fourth place finishes in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Senior Sean Gillett, junior Trevor Nicodemus, junior Bennett Braatz, and sophomore Coby Zander swam a 1:38.44 in the 200 medley and that same squad, just in a different order, raced to a time of 3:17.12 in the 400 freestyle.
Sun Prairie West's best relay finish was eighth in the 200 freestyle relay. There, senior Zachary Svendsen, senior Caleb Hudson, sophomore Gavin LaBeau, and sophomore Chase Rimrodt swam a time of 1:33.69 for their position.
No Cardinals or Wolves would come away with individual conference titles, but a few came very close.
Nicodemus came the closest for Sun Prairie East with a third place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.36. He would also finish fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.84.
Braatz would put up a fourth place finish in the 100 butterfly with his time of 53.33, which coupled nicely with his fifth place finish in the 100 breaststroke thanks to his time of 1:01.62.
The top 10 finishes for the Cardinals didn't end there. Sophomore Elijah Krystowiak took eighth in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the 500 freestyle, Coby Zander seventh in the 100 freestyle as well as ninth in the 50 freestyle, sophomore Bodey Rairden finished 10th in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, senior Sean Gillett took eighth in the 100 backstroke on top of a 10th place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Sun Prairie West's day of individual swims was highlighted by senior Jonah Gunnink. He had the highest finish of any Sun Prairie swimmer on the day, finishing second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.03. He would also claim sixth place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.47.
The Wolves got an additional top 10 finish out of junior Gustave Schasker, who took eighth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.35.
With the Big Eight conference meet behind them, the Cardinals and Wolves now turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. Both Sun Prairie East and West will compete in Sectional 3 of Division 1, which will be hosted at Verona High School on Saturday, Feb. 11. Top performers there will advance to the WIAA state meet, which will be hosted at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium on both Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Big Eight boys swimming conference meet team scores