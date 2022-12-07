Nothing has come easy for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball team in the early portion of this 2022-23 season. After starting the season with a non-conference challenge in Oconmowoc, the Cardinals have gone up against three of the Big Eight conference's best squads.
Sun Prairie East fell to Madison East (76-63) on Thursday, Dec. 1 and to Middleton (86-56) on Saturday, Dec. 3 before running into Madison La Follette at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
These three opponents were the top three finishers in last season's Big Eight conference standings. Both Middleton and La Follette started this season ranked in the top 10 of the wissports.net coaches poll while Madison East returned an abundance of youthful talent from last season. Despite the challenge, Sun Prairie East head coach Steve Maselter remains optimistic about the benefits of a tough early schedule.
"This is great experience for our guys," Maselter said. "We have a lot of younger guys on the varsity that haven't seen a lot of court time. They're expeirencing growing pains right now. But, they don't blink. They have high character and approach this as a team. They're making good decisions, supporting their teammates, and working hard."
The Cardinals didn't look like such an inexperienced team in the early portions of Tuesday's matchup with La Follette, which Sun Prairie East would lose, 85-71. The Lancers had trouble hitting shots on a stingy Sun Prairie East defense as sophomore guards Max Glusick and Trystan Fry buried buckets for an early 6-4 lead.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, La Follette had senior guard Arhman Lewis. A first team all-conference selection last season, he was a walking bucket on Tuesday. He got his with a game-high 27 points. 18 of those came in the first half as La Follette obtained and maintained a lead.
To Sun Prairie East's credit, it hit the shots to keep things close. Junior guard Jayvion Lythjohan heated up with a three-pointer and another bucket soon after and senior guard Kacy Tesch found some success driving. The Cardinals had the lead down to six points near the end of the half, but La Follette ripped off a 5-0 run late to take a 34-23 lead into the break.
La Follette's offense came alive in the second half. Now, Lewis wasn't the only one scoring as players like Quinton Lomack, Mason Kleinsmith, and Reak Riak started pouring in buckets. Lomack would finish with 22, Kleinsmith with 15, and Riak had 12.
Down the stretch for Sun Prairie East, the offense was held up by the hard work of Tesch. He had an admirable fearlessness driving the lane that the team needed. 13 of his team-high 19 points came in the second half as he battled to keep the Cardinals in the game.
His hard work seemed to rub off on his teammates. La Follette's early scoring outburst fizzled a bit as the Cardinals turned up the defensive intensity once again. The lead proved to be too much to surmount as the Lancers hit their free throws down the stretch for a 14-point win.
"The guys really stuck to the gameplan," Maselter said. "We really got on them at halftime about playing with more emotion. They did a really nice job in that second half creating more opportunities, especially second-chance points, to get some momentum and chip away at things."
Sun Prairie East will wrap up this week with another road game, its fourth in five games, at Janesville Parker on Friday Dec. 9. Next after that is the long-awaited first edition of East's cross-town rivalry with Sun Prairie West at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Cardinals will wrap next week with another home conference game against Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 15.