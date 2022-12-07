Nothing has come easy for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball team in the early portion of this 2022-23 season. After starting the season with a non-conference challenge in Oconmowoc, the Cardinals have gone up against three of the Big Eight conference's best squads. 

Sun Prairie East fell to Madison East (76-63) on Thursday, Dec. 1 and to Middleton (86-56) on Saturday, Dec. 3 before running into Madison La Follette at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

