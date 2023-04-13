The Sun Prairie East track & field program hosted its second home meet of the 2023 season on Tuesday, Apr. 11. The Cardinals endured some gnarly weather in their home opener the week prior but enjoyed sunshine and clear skies as they hosted Big Eight rival Janesville Parker on Tuesday in head-to-head action. Both the boys and girls dominated the event, each defeating Parker by a score of 84-48.

The day was littered with victories for Sun Prairie East, starting with the hurdles. Junior Audrey took home the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles with her time of 14.7 seconds, followed by sophomore teammate Alexa Wornson in second with a time of 17.7 seconds. The boys took home the top spot in both hurdles events, as well. Junior Ashton Vue won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18 seconds flat and sophomore Colton Scherer took the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.1 seconds.

Tags