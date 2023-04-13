The Sun Prairie East track & field program hosted its second home meet of the 2023 season on Tuesday, Apr. 11. The Cardinals endured some gnarly weather in their home opener the week prior but enjoyed sunshine and clear skies as they hosted Big Eight rival Janesville Parker on Tuesday in head-to-head action. Both the boys and girls dominated the event, each defeating Parker by a score of 84-48.
The day was littered with victories for Sun Prairie East, starting with the hurdles. Junior Audrey took home the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles with her time of 14.7 seconds, followed by sophomore teammate Alexa Wornson in second with a time of 17.7 seconds. The boys took home the top spot in both hurdles events, as well. Junior Ashton Vue won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18 seconds flat and sophomore Colton Scherer took the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.1 seconds.
Janesville Parker found much of its success on the day in the short sprints, winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes on both the boys and girls side. The Viking girls also won the 400 meter dash, but Cardinal boys claimed a win as junior Jonah Marshall outclassed the field with a time of 55.9 seconds.
Marshall was also the top dog in the 800 meter dash, winning with his time of 2:10.1. The girls returned to the top of the podium in this event, as well, as junior Mia Marchese finished first with a time of 2:54.2, the only sub-three minute time.
Sun Prairie East closed out the individual runs with wins on both sides in the 1,600 meter run. Sophomore Brooke Marchewka won the event for the girls with a time of 5:51.0 and freshman Patrick Freng won it for the boys with a time of 5:22.0.
The Cardinals' successful day carried over into the relays. On the boys side, juniors Connor Stauff and John McLean teamed up with seniors Jerry Kaminski and Cortez LeGrant to win the 4x100 with a time of 43.4 seconds. Parker would win the 4x200 and 4x400 relays on the boys side.
As for the girls, Parker took the top spot in the 4x100 while the Cardinals would reign supreme in both the 4x200 and 4x400. Sophomores Alexa Wornson, Leah Kaufman, freshman Makayla O'Malley, and junior Audrey Seefeld tackled the 4x200, winning with a time of 1:54.0. Seefeld was joined by Marchese and juniors Elena Lipinski and Kaia Gassner for the 4x400, winning with a time of 4:33.5.
Sun Prairie East continued to add to its accolades in the field portion of the meet. Stauff showed up once again as champion of the long jump with a distance of 19'3 1/4. Junior Myler Maughan also earned the Cardinals' boys a win in the high jump with a height of 5'8. On the girls side of the jumps, Junior Sara Abramovic won the triple jump with a leap of 31'11. A pair of Cardinals tied for the win in the high jump as junior Jorja Coutts and senior Nicole Everson both put up a height of 4'8.
Junior Alton Williams showed up huge for the boys in the throws. He won both the shot put and discus with throws of 51'9.5 and 128, respectively. Sophomore Aly Rostan also picked up a win in the discus on the girls side with a throw of 89'2.
Sun Prairie East also proved to be untouchable in the pole vault, winning the event on both sides. Seefeld won for the girls with a height of nine feet even. Maughan took home the top spot for the boys with his height of 11'6.
The Cardinals will look to parlay this successful meet into a busy weekend. Sun Prairie East will participate in the two-day Spartan Invitational, hosted at McFarland High School, on both Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15. The Cardinals return to Big Eight conference competition next week as they travel to Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Apr. 18.