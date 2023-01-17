THEO SCHOFIELD
Sun Prairie East junior forward Theo Schofield made his return to the team earlier this month and made an immediate impact.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Sun Prairie East still has yet to win a Big Eight conference game in nine tries in the 2022-23 season, but it's not for a lack of trying. The Cardinals have gotten close in their last three conference games, losing by a combined 15 points. 

They fell 83-77 at Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7, 70-67 at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12, and 49-43 to Madison Memorial at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

