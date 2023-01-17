Sun Prairie East still has yet to win a Big Eight conference game in nine tries in the 2022-23 season, but it's not for a lack of trying. The Cardinals have gotten close in their last three conference games, losing by a combined 15 points.
They fell 83-77 at Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7, 70-67 at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12, and 49-43 to Madison Memorial at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Sun Prairie East's matchup with Verona was more than just an important road conference game. It marked the return of junior Theo Schofield. The 6-foot-6 forward entered this season as the Cardinals' only player with varsity experience and hadn't played since early December. His return was a resounding one as he put up a team-high 27 points.
The Cardinals also got 13 points from sophomore guard Max Glusick, 12 from sophomore Max Raimer, and 10 from sophomore Trystan Fry. The six point loss was the closest Sun Prairie East had come to a conference victory all season.
East got even closer to victory the following week as it only lost by three on the road to Janesville Craig. The Cardinals again had four players score double digits, led by Glusick with 18. Junior Jayvion Lythjohan was next up with 16, followed by junior Gavin Van Wie with 13 and Schofield with 11. The game was a tale of two halves for East as it trailed a whopping 42-23 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 44-28 in the second half for a dramatic finish and a tight loss.
This upward trend continued this past Saturday at the Big Eight MLK Showcase against Madison Memorial. Sun Prairie East earned itself a 22-21 halftime lead in what was a defensive slugfest. The Spartans of Memorial would do enough in the second half to escape with yet another six-point victory.
Sun Prairie East is now on a four-game losing streak and sits with a 1-10 overall record and a 0-9 mark in conference. Next up, the Cardinals will travel to Madison West on Tuesday, Jan. 17 before returning home to face Madison East on Friday, Jan. 20.