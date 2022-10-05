The Sun Prairie East cross country team's season continued on Saturday, Oct. 1 as it traveled south to take on the Stoughton Invite. The early signs of fall were in full effect as a light chill and fog fell over Stoughton High School before the meet.
The Cardinals took the elements in stride and had a solid day. The boys finished third of the 11 qualified teams with 101 team points and the girls took eighth of 11 teams with 154 team points.
Stevens Point won the boys race with a team score of 17. The Panthers were dominant with the top three fastest runners and five of the top six. La Follette grabbed second place with 80 team points before the Cardinals could round out the top three.
Waunakee was the top dog in the girls race with a team score of 34. The Warriors had the fastest time of the day and three more top-10 finishes. Madison West took second with 66 team points and Oregon took third with 116.
Sun Prairie East sophomore Pat McRoberts continued his recent hot streak with a top-10 finish to lead the boys. His time of 17:03.7 earned him 10th. Junior teammate Jonah Marshall wasn't far behind in 12th with his time of 17:08.1.
Two more Cardinals grabbed top-25 finishes. Junior Yutaro Suzuki took 23rd with his time of 17:51.0 and sophomore Leo Sarron grabbed 25th with his time of 17:56.4.
Every single boy finished within the top 50. Junior Randy Shaw finished 31st with a time of 18:34.8. Sophomores Malcolm Mohr and Cole Dwyer finished in quick succession as Mohr took 39th with a time of 18:58.1 and Dwyer finished 42nd with a time of 19:08.5.
Sophomore Shaela Elert set the pace for the Cardinals in the girls race. Her time of 20:50.3 earned her 14th place. Fellow sophomore Brooke Marchewka also had a stellar time of 21:35.5 to finish 22nd.
Senior Mickey Griffith was up next in 27th with her time of 22:04.8. Junior Nyllah Comstock grabbed 40th with a time of 22:55.7 and junior Gretchen Bedner took 54th with a time of 23:58.9. Junior Audrey Seefeld and freshman Maya Lisowe finished back-to-back in 57th and 58th, respectively, with time of 24:07.2 and 24:13.8.
Running at Stoughton High School was a great experience for these Cardinals, because that's exactly where they'll be running for WIAA sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 22. There are still two meets between then and now to prepare.
Next up, Sun Prairie East heads to Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids for an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8. After that, the Cardinals get to stay a bit closer to home for the Big Eight conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15. Sun Prairie West is technically the host school, but East is plenty familiar with Sheehan Park, the location for the event.