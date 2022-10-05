The Sun Prairie East cross country team's season continued on Saturday, Oct. 1 as it traveled south to take on the Stoughton Invite. The early signs of fall were in full effect as a light chill and fog fell over Stoughton High School before the meet. 

The Cardinals took the elements in stride and had a solid day. The boys finished third of the 11 qualified teams with 101 team points and the girls took eighth of 11 teams with 154 team points.

COLE DWYER, RANDY SHAW

Sun Prairie East sophomore Cole Dwyer (1766) and junior Randy Shaw (1771) compete at the Stoughton Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1.
GRETCHEN BEDNER

Sun Prairie East junior Gretchen Bedner attempts to pull away from a group of competitors at the Stoughton Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

