Middleton High School's pool is becoming a common haunt for the Sun Prairie East boys swimming team. The Cardinals' last three varsity meets have taken place there, culminating with the Public School Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sun Prairie East's familiarity with the pool showed in a strong performance from the Cardinals as they took fifth with a team score of 162.
Host Middleton won the event with a team score of 415.5. Stevenson was up next with 403, followed by Madison West in third with 324 and Madison memorial in fourth with 315.
As has been the case all season, Sun Prairie East could rely on the relays for points. Senior Sean Gillett, sophomore Coby Zander, junior Bennett Braatz, and junior Trevor Nicodemus teamed up to swim a 3:19.63 in the 400 freestyle relay to take fourth place, one of East's highest finishes of the day. Those same four, just in a different order, also handled the 200 medley relay. They combined for a time of 1:40.68 for fifth place.
A completely new unit swam the 200 freestyle relay for Sun Prairie East, the only other relay event of the invitational. Sophomore Elijah Krystowiak, junior Riley Melum, freshman Camden Johll-Bayliss, and junior Lowan Wagner swam a time of 1:35.57 for seventh place.
Sun Prairie East also had five top-10 finishes in individual swims. Braatz contributed two of them. He swam a 2:01.16 in the 200 individual medley for fifth place and took sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.57. Gillett put up two, as well. He finished eighth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.13 and 10th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.53. Additionally, Nicodemus put up a time of 5:01.18 for fifth place in the 500 freestyle.
The Cardinals also had a trio of finishes that were just outside the top-10 but deserve recognition for tough swims. Nicodemus put up a time of 22.82 in the ultra-competitive 50 freestyle for 11th place, Zander took 12th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.68, and sophomore Bodey Rairden took 12th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.10.
It should come as no surprise that Sun Prairie East's next swim will also take place at Middleton High School. It was selected as the host of this season's Big Eight conference meet, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. This will be Sun Prairie East's final meet before WIAA sectionals, which will take place at Verona High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.