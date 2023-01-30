Middleton High School's pool is becoming a common haunt for the Sun Prairie East boys swimming team. The Cardinals' last three varsity meets have taken place there, culminating with the Public School Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sun Prairie East's familiarity with the pool showed in a strong performance from the Cardinals as they took fifth with a team score of 162.

Host Middleton won the event with a team score of 415.5. Stevenson was up next with 403, followed by Madison West in third with 324 and Madison memorial in fourth with 315.

