2022 offers a new challenge for Sun Prairie East’s girls basketball program and head coach John Olson. The Cardinals have enjoyed a long stretch of success in his tenure as head coach, including five straight seasons with at least a top-three finish in the Big Eight conference standings with two conference titles.

But, those accolades all came with the previously massive student body of Sun Prairie High School. That population of students and potential girls basketball players has been cut in half as Sun Prairie High School split into East and West prior to the 2022-23 academic school year.

JOHN OLSON

John Olson has a fresh challenge on his hands in 2022 as Sun Prairie High School split into East and West in the offseason.
KAITLIN BINDLEY

Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley logged valuable varsity experience last season and will be looked to for production and leadership in 2022.
LUCY STREY

Sun Prairie East senior forward Lucy Strey brings experience and leadership to the squad in 2022.

