2022 offers a new challenge for Sun Prairie East’s girls basketball program and head coach John Olson. The Cardinals have enjoyed a long stretch of success in his tenure as head coach, including five straight seasons with at least a top-three finish in the Big Eight conference standings with two conference titles.
But, those accolades all came with the previously massive student body of Sun Prairie High School. That population of students and potential girls basketball players has been cut in half as Sun Prairie High School split into East and West prior to the 2022-23 academic school year.
The plaques remain on the wall and banners continue to hang in Sun Prairie East’s gym, though. And, the Cardinals maintain the steadying hand of Olson, who’s entering his 14th year as head coach.
“We’re moving forward now,” Olson said. “You can’t change the past, but you can change the future. This is our future. The only reason to look back is to admire the success of the program. You can look at the championships on the wall. That’s what we’re going to build on with this group here, because they’re younger and not really familiar with the past. We have to establish what our base is. When you start building, you have to have the base.”
The base of this year’s edition of the Cardinals will key on two primary contributors from last year’s squad: senior forward Lucy Strey and junior guard Kaitlin Bindley.
Strey and Bindley both started for stretches of the 2021-22 season as the Cardinals romped to a 22-5 overall record. They won a share of the Big Eight conference title with a 15-3 record and added a regional championship to boot before falling to Arrowhead in the sectional semifinals.
Bindley was thrust into the starting lineup from the first game as just a sophomore as junior guard Antionique Auston missed the first half of the season due to an offseason knee injury. On the year, she averaged 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. She also tallied 21 steals on the year and knocked down eight three-pointers.
Strey was a mainstay in the starting lineup last season. The 5-foot-11 forward was a necessary asset on both offense and defense. She averaged 2.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2021-22. Strey put up a stellar field goal percentage of 45% and finished second on the team in free throw percentage, making 67%.
“They’re our go-to girls,” Olson said of Strey and Bindley. “They’ve done a great job leading the team already. They know what to do. They’re good kids with coachable attitudes which makes them great leaders. That’s really going to be key this season. They have seen the past, so they can help the younger kids come along.”
Outside of those two, there will be plenty of fresh faces filling major roles for the Cardinals in 2022-23. Strey is joined by Tajahlae Sago as the lone seniors on the squad, and there are eight juniors below them battling through practices to earn playing time. The roster, both at the varsity and junior varsity level, will be boosted by a 10-player incoming freshman class.
“There’s not a lot of varsity experience here,” Olson said. “Comparing that jump to the top, it’s a whole different world. We definitely have athleticism here. Now, we have to see where their basketball skills are. You can always develop and get better. These kids are very coachable.”
Junior guard Ramiyah Davis will be expected to take a step forward in 2022. She gained valuable playing time on the junior varsity level last season and will look to help ease the loss of 2022 graduate Rachel Rademacher at point guard.
Fellow junior Alyssa Pearson was mentioned as another varsity hopeful, as were sophomores Cassie Coffey and Zella Cleveland. Cari Whetten, a sophomore transfer from Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, was also mentioned as an athletic playmaker with potential to keep an eye on.
“I think we’ll be ok,” Olson said. “We have to take our talents and mold them into a cohesive unit that can play a little basketball. Defense will be a big thing. We have to stop the opponent, we will not be an offensive juggernaut. It takes athleticism, attitude, and buy-in. The expectation is to work hard every day and improve.”
The Cardinals get their first taste of action on Saturday, Nov. 12 as they travel to Edgerton High School for a multi-team scrimmage. There, they’ll test their talents against schools like New Berlin Eisenhower, Beaver Dam, Barneveld, Middleton, Milwaukee Riverside Academy, and Richland Center.
The 2022-23 regular season begins three days later as Sun Prairie East will host non-conference Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Nov. 15 with a 7:15 pm tipoff time. The Big Eight season begins shortly after as the Cardinals will travel to Madison East on Thursday, Nov. 17.
“I’m really excited,” Olson said. “This is a challenge. You have to enjoy the challenge. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. Everyday is a new start.”