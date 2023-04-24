The Sun Prairie East track and field program continues to challenge itself at talented invitationals. After taking on an invitational at McFarland High School the weekend prior, the Cardinals stayed in the same area to run at the John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School on Friday, Apr. 21.
The Silver Eagles made it a good one, inviting some of the area's top programs. The girls took fifth place of the 12 teams with a team score of 79.5, finishing behind Verona (139.5), Madison Memorial (104.5), Oshkosh West (95.9), and Mount Horeb (84). The boys finished in sixth with a score of 78 points, trailing Verona (124), Madison Memorial (112), La Follette (96), Oshkosh West (94), and Madison West (80).
As is typically the case on the girls side of things, junior Audrey Seefeld was reliable for plenty of point scoring. She earned the girls' only first place finish of the day, nabbing the top spot in the long jump with a distance of 17'2". She was far from finished, taking second in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet flat and third in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.59 seconds.
Sophomore teammate Alexa Wornson showed up near the top of two of those events, as well. She finished third in the pole vault with a height of 8'6" and also nabbed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.02 seconds.
Seefeld and Wornson also teamed up to contribute to the 4x100 relay team, which also featured junior Elena Lipinski and junior Kaia Gassner. The quartet blazed a time of 52.89 seconds for third place.
Lipinski wasn't through contributing to high-flying relay teams, either. She helped the Cardinals also pick up a big second place finish in a unique sprint relay, which featured two 200-meter runs, one 400-meter, and one 800-meter. Lipinski, sophomore Leah Kaufman, freshman Makayla O'Malley, and sophomore Shaela Elert finished with a time of 4:50.33.
Wornson, Gassner, and Elert also took their talents over to the 4x400 meter relay, joined by freshman Kiera Place. They put up a time of 4:29.86 for fourth place there.
Two members of those relay teams made some noise in individual runs, as well. Gassner nabbed fifth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.5 seconds and Elert picked up a fourth place finish in the 600 meter run with a time of 1:50.32.
Sophomore Brooke Marchewka also earned Sun Prairie East some valuable points in the distance runs. She picked up an impressive third place finish in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:34.66 and also took fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:37.40.
Much like Seefeld did for the girls, senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. carried a heavy load for the boys. He was the top dog in the 100 meter dash, winning with his time of 11.26 seconds. He was also ran the final leg of Sun Prairie East's 4x100 relay. He was joined by juniors John McLean and Jace Stolte and fellow senior Jerry Kaminski, who elevated the group to another first place finish with a time of 44.29 seconds.
Kaminski's day helping out the team wasn't done, either. He'd go on to take fourth in the 200 meter dash with his time of 24.33 seconds.
Junior Jonah Marshall also had a huge day for the Cardinals. He finished third in the both the 600 and 800 meter runs with times of 1:29.46 and 2:04.33, respectively. Sophomore Malcolm Mohr also pitched in on the distance runs, finishing fifth in the 1,00 meter run with a time of 2:56.44.
Sun Prairie East was also able to nab some big points in the field portion of the invitational, headlined by junior Alton Williams' second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 48-5.5. Senior Trevor Schulz also earned second place in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet flat while junior Myler Maughan and freshman Connor Hensen tied for fourth in the high jump with heights of 5'6".
The Cardinals' trend of invitational participation will continue later this week, but not before they head to Lussier Stadium to take on Big Eight conference opponent La Follette on Tuesday, Apr. 25. They'll follow that with an invitational at Jefferson High School on Thursday, Apr. 27.
Friday, Apr. 28 marks the big one. Sun Prairie East will host the seventh annual Paul Frank Invitational that day, which will bring in 17 teams from across the area.