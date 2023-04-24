The Sun Prairie East track and field program continues to challenge itself at talented invitationals. After taking on an invitational at McFarland High School the weekend prior, the Cardinals stayed in the same area to run at the John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School on Friday, Apr. 21.

The Silver Eagles made it a good one, inviting some of the area's top programs. The girls took fifth place of the 12 teams with a team score of 79.5, finishing behind Verona (139.5), Madison Memorial (104.5), Oshkosh West (95.9), and Mount Horeb (84). The boys finished in sixth with a score of 78 points, trailing Verona (124), Madison Memorial (112), La Follette (96), Oshkosh West (94), and Madison West (80).

Sun Prairie East freshman Grace Marshall runs the distance medley relay race at the John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School on Friday, Apr. 21.
Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant Jr. runs the 100 meter dash at the John Klement Invitational at Monona Grove High School on Friday, Apr. 21.

