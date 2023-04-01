Sun Prairie East's girls soccer season is off to an inspiring start. The Cardinals entered 2023 with plenty of question marks as much of the returning production is now at Sun Prairie West following the split of Sun Prairie High School. Despite having only three players on the roster with varsity experience, Sun Prairie East played a talented Monona Grove squad to a 1-1 tie in its season opener at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, Mar. 30.
"We're trying to shape our identity," Sun Prairie East head coach Matt Cleveland said. "We are super inexperienced as far as varsity playing time goes. We were really looking forward to this game to see what we had. I was impressed. I think we proved our work ethic tonight. We were able to recover from being down a goal early."
Three seniors in particular will help shape the Cardinals' identity this spring. Senior midfielder Jerzey Ladwig is the team's sole returning all-conference selection. She was named honorable mention in the Big Eight last season. She's joined by senior forward Lucy Strey and senior defender Camilla Mariona as the three most experienced players on the varsity. The diversity of their positions gives Sun Prairie East valuable experience at all levels of the field.
"I'm so glad I have those three," Cleveland said of his three returning seniors. "They really bring a lot of energy for the younger kids to model after. They're teaching them the ropes of the program and how we do things at the varsity level. They're great examples and great leaders."
Behind them, Sun Prairie East will be relying on plenty of fresh faces in 2023. The Cardinals will rely on sophomore transfer Cari Whetten to hold things down in goal. She was impressive in the team's season opener on Thursday, making seven saves with only one goal squeaking past her in the 21st minute.
Another varsity newcomer, sophomore forward Shaela Elert, erased that deficit for her. Elert was a state-qualified cross country runner in the fall and that running ability showed up against Monona Grove as she was arguably the fastest player on the pitch.
Her speed advantage paid dividends in the 51st minute. Elert snagged the ball and immediately broke away from the pack, nothing between her and the opposing keeper. The Monona Grove defense had no choice but to tackle her from behind, awarding her a penalty kick. She fired an absolute laser into the bottom right of the goal. The Silver Eagles' keeper dove left. The game was knotted up at one goal each, but the fireworks were far from over.
Monona Grove would put a few scares into Sun Prairie East down the stretch. In the 64th minute, the Silver Eagles got a pair of great looks, one coming from a corner kick. Whetten made one save and the second shot simply missed to the right on an open goal.
Monona Grove looked prime to retake the lead in the 70th minute as a Sun Prairie Eas handball awarded the Silver Eagles a free kick from about 25 yards out. Whetten and her defense stood strong. Whetten made a resounding save on a rifle of a kick and her defense cleared the ball away. The Cardinals hung on without further drama for the final 10 minutes of the game, securing the tie.
This strong opening test set the pace for a challenging early portion of the schedule for Sun Prairie East. The Cardinals will spend their next two games on the road, traveling to McFarland on Tuesday, Apr. 4 and to Watertown on Friday, Apr. 7. They'll return home on Tuesday, Apr. 11 to face the reigning Big Eight conference champions, Verona.
There's a tough road ahead for this youthful squad of Cardinals. For coach Cleveland, he wants his team to focus on the journey, not the destination.
"We try not to project too far into the future," Cleveland said. "We have goals, but we're taking things one day at a time. For us, we're focused on practicing hard every day and leaving it all out on the field. Results are the consequence of what we do. If we win, it's because we worked hard to earn it. But, we don't have a goal for where the season ends. We're just going to work hard.