Sun Prairie East's girls soccer season is off to an inspiring start. The Cardinals entered 2023 with plenty of question marks as much of the returning production is now at Sun Prairie West following the split of Sun Prairie High School. Despite having only three players on the roster with varsity experience, Sun Prairie East played a talented Monona Grove squad to a 1-1 tie in its season opener at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, Mar. 30.

"We're trying to shape our identity," Sun Prairie East head coach Matt Cleveland said. "We are super inexperienced as far as varsity playing time goes. We were really looking forward to this game to see what we had. I was impressed. I think we proved our work ethic tonight. We were able to recover from being down a goal early."

