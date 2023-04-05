The Jack Marchese era of Sun Prairie East baseball is off to an inspiring start. The Cardinals are 2-0 in this young 2023 season thanks to an 11-0 blowout of non-conference Waunakee and a 7-3 victory over Madison East to kick off Big Eight conference play with a win.

The Cardinals wasted no time jumping all over Waunakee in their season opener at Summit Field on Monday, Apr. 3, scoring five runs in the first inning alone. Junior center fielder Sam Ostrenga started the inning with a walk, followed by a single from sophomore Max Glusick. Junior Isaac Wendler got the scoring party started as he put the ball in play, forcing a Waunakee error to bring Ostrenga in to score.

ISAAC WENDLER
Sun Prairie East junior Isaac Wendler scored twice and drove in two RBIs in the Cardinals' season-opening win over Waunakee on Monday, Apr. 3.
ZACH BRZEZINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior Zach Brzezinski got the start on the mound for the Cardinals in their season opener at Summit Field against Waunakee on Monday, Apr. 3. He threw four innings, allowing three hits with no runs and six strikeouts.

