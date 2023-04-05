Sun Prairie East senior Zach Brzezinski got the start on the mound for the Cardinals in their season opener at Summit Field against Waunakee on Monday, Apr. 3. He threw four innings, allowing three hits with no runs and six strikeouts.
The Jack Marchese era of Sun Prairie East baseball is off to an inspiring start. The Cardinals are 2-0 in this young 2023 season thanks to an 11-0 blowout of non-conference Waunakee and a 7-3 victory over Madison East to kick off Big Eight conference play with a win.
The Cardinals wasted no time jumping all over Waunakee in their season opener at Summit Field on Monday, Apr. 3, scoring five runs in the first inning alone. Junior center fielder Sam Ostrenga started the inning with a walk, followed by a single from sophomore Max Glusick. Junior Isaac Wendler got the scoring party started as he put the ball in play, forcing a Waunakee error to bring Ostrenga in to score.
Junior John Hadley VI followed up with a four-pitch walk to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Glusick to motor home. Wendler, after advancing to third on the same play, was soon brought home by junior Drew Kavanaugh with a single, bumping the Sun Prairie lead to 3-0 in a hurry.
The torturous inning wouldn't end for Waunakee as sophomore Trystan Fry poked a single into center field to once again load the bases. Hadley VI would steal home before senior Tyler Rauls was able to bring in Kavanaugh with another single to center, leaving Sun Prairie East with an early 5-0 lead.
The bottom of the second inning wasn't much kinder to the Warriors as the Cardinals tacked two more runs onto their lead. Wendler knocked around his first RBI of the game, bringing around Ostrenga, who led the inning off with a single. Wendler then scored once again as a grounder from Kavanaugh forced Waunakee's shortstop to make a play at first, buying Wendler time to advance home.
A pitching change for Waunakee in the bottom of the third didn't stop the bleeding. After Fry singled to kick off the inning, the Warriors' new arm walked the next four batters in a row, bringing both Fry and Glusick around without much work. Wendler would answer the call once again with the bases loaded an no outs, lifting a sacrifice fly to center field to buy senior Luke Damm time to score. This gave Sun Prairie East a 10-0 lead.
The Cardinals weren't quite done scoring yet. Hadley VI put an emphatic cap on he scoring with a booming double to left field, bringing Ostrenga in to score. This left the Cardinals with their final run total of 11 after going scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The game only lasted through top of the fifth inning thanks to both the run production and Sun Prairie East's dominance on the pitching mound. Senior Zach Brzezinski got the start, going four innings while allowing just three hits. He struck out six batters as he allowed no runs. Fellow senior Evan Richmond came in to close things out in the top of the fifth. He allowed just one hit as he shut the game down with a strikeout.
Momentum from that win carried over into Sun Prairie East's conference opener the following day, Tuesday, Apr. 4, at home against Madison East. This game went the full seven innings, but the Cardinals maintained control thanks to an explosive third inning.
Two innings of offensive silence looked like it would turn to three as Sun Prairie East started the bottom of the third with a groundout and strikeout. Instead, the Cardinals rallied.
Damm kickstarted things by drawing a walk. Ostrenga followed with a single. Glusick made their work count as he pounded a grounder into left field. The Purgolders couldn't corral the ball cleanly as both Damm and Ostrenga came around to score.
Wendler kept the rally going by drawing another walk. Hadley IV showed up huge once again, mashing a triple into right field. Glusick and Wendler motored home as the Cardinals established a 4-0 lead.
To Madison East's credit, the Purgolders were able to nibble away at that lead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning and another in the top of the fifth. Thankfully for Sun Prairie East, the offense kept providing runs during this span.
Leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cardinals tacked on an insurance run thanks to an error. With senior Jack Watkins on second base, Rauls fired a grounder over to third base. The fielder made a wild throw, allowing Watkins to sprint home.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning leading 5-3, Sun Prairie East would tack on two more runs to put the game out of reach. Glusick was able to steal home thanks to a passed ball and, on the ensuing at bat, Watkins singled into center field to bring Hadley VI in to score as well.
On the mound for the Cardinals, Kavanaugh got the start and pitched four innings. He struck out a whopping seven batters but allowed four hits with one walk to allow two earned runs. Junior Joe Jacobs threw the fifth inning, allowing one hit and one earned run. Senior Davis Whetten came in to close the final two innings, keeping a clean sheet with a trio of strikeouts.
Next up for the Cardinals is the second leg of the Madison East series, this time at the Purgolders' Warner Park on Monday, Apr. 10. They'll follow that with a major challenge at home on Thursday, Apr. 13 as they host Middleton.