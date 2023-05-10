The Sun Prairie East and West softball seniors came together to recognize Autism Awareness at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Apr. 11. East seniors: Stella Ewoldt, Carly Gross, Vanessa Veith, and Kenzie Longley. West seniors: Isabel and Sophia Royle, Ella Ordens, Emily Petree, and Ashley Rahn.
There have been mixed reactions across the sports at Sun Prairie East and West High Schools in regards to the split that occurred over the summer. Some programs chose to treat the matchup as just another contest while others were happy to celebrate the memories and tradition built together. The softball programs at East and West are the shining examples of the latter option.
The first time these two teams met back on Apr. 11 at Sun Prairie West, they came together to celebrate Autism Acceptance and turned the showdown into a community event. The rematch at Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 9 signified senior night for the Cardinals. Of course, they couldn't celebrate without their senior Wolves.
After Sun Prairie East seniors Stella Ewoldt, Carly Gross, Vanessa Veith, and Kenzie Longley were recognized, so too were the Wolves. West seniors Isabel and Sophia Royle, Ella Ordens, Emily Petree, and Ashley Rahn were all presented with flowers and hugs at home plate to acknowledge the love that still remains, despite the programs being split.
"Those seniors have earned that recognition," Sun Prairie East head coach Jamie Olson said. "They're still my girls. Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal. It's hard for everyone involved to be split."
There was still a game to be played, though, and the Wolves had to focus in on exacting revenge. The Cardinals won the first matchup in a 3-1 pitcher's duel as both East junior Tayler Baker and West senior Isabel Royle struck out 13 batters each. It took until the bottom of the sixth inning for the Wolves to score last time. They bucked that trend immediately in the rematch.
Sophia Royle led off the top of the first inning with a booming double to left-center field. Sophomore Audrey Davis bunted her over to third. In the ensuing at bat, the ball slipped out of Baker's hand on the delivery. The wild pitch nearly went into East's dugout, buying plenty of time for Royle to sprint home and give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead.
East wouldn't let that lead last. The Cardinals came up swinging in the bottom of the first as freshman Abby Packard led off with a single and Carly Gross followed with a double. Baker would follow with a grounder to first base. West opted to throw home, but the speedy Packard was already sliding in safely, tying the game at one run each.
A wild pitch would soon bring Gross home to give East a lead it would never relinquish. The Cardinals weren't done scoring, either. Veith followed up with a single to right field to bring Baker home. A litany of errors would plate sophomore Cassie Coffey, as well.
She reached base on a fielder's choice, stole second base, and eluded a pickle thanks to a dropped ball to reach third base. The follies continued as a throwback to Royle following a pitch in the ensuing at bat flew well over her head, allowing Coffey to trot home. When the dust had settled, East was ahead 4-1.
Errors defined another four-run inning for East in the bottom of the second inning. Junior Grace Kramschuster laid down a bunt with Longley on first base, intending to move her to second base. Instead, an errant throw from home allowed Longley to touch them all and come home to score. With Kramschuster now on third base, Packard would square up another bunt to bring her home, too.
The inning continued as an error at third base allowed Carly Gross to reach base and an error at shortstop in the ensuing at bat brought Packard home. To put a bow on the tumultuous inning, a passed ball brought Gross in, as well, ballooning Sun Prairie East's advantage to 8-1.
"One error can turn into multiple pretty quick," Sun Prairie West head coach Ellyn Presto said. "I hope this serves as a lesson for them to shut that down as fast as possible going forward. In the postseason, you can't let errors pile up like that. You'll lose."
While all of this was happening, Baker was dealing on the mound for East. She recovered perfectly from the run allowed in the first inning, striking our seven batters in the first three innings alone. After East tacked on another run in the bottom of the third, she would exit the game following the fifth inning. She allowed just two hits on the day, struck out eight, and left her team with a 9-1 advantage.
Junior McKenna Gross took her place in the pitching circle beginning in the top of the sixth inning. West got the bats moving and attempted to claw back into the game.
Davis put herself in position to score in the top of the sixth with a bloop single to right and a quick steal of second base. This was all Isabel Royle needed as she hammered a single up the gut to bring her home. Royle would soon score herself as Rahn followed with the team's third consecutive single. This narrowed the East lead down to 9-3.
The Wolves continued battling in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore Reagan Hunley reached base on an error and was bunted over to third base by junior Kara Bekkedal. A passed ball allowed her to come home and shrink the deficit down to 9-4. McKenna Gross recovered with a pair of groundouts to prevent further damage and end the game.
The victory bumps Sun Prairie East, the No. 10 team in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) rankings, up to a 16-4 overall record. The Cardinals also have a 14-1 mark in the Big Eight conference, a full two games ahead of Madison Memorial and Verona in second place.
"I really feel like things are starting to click for this team," Olson said. "The last four or five games, I feel like we've done a good job of putting the ball in play and making opposing defenses work. The girls have to know that it's their job to do that and try to rattle other teams. Every little thing matters. We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the regular season and that's where we're headed right now."
As for West, the Wolves drop to 10-7 overall with an 8-6 mark in Big Eight play. They'll look to break their conference losing streak with a trio of games remaining this week. West will host Madison East on Thursday, May 11, travel to Middleton on Friday, May 12, and wrap up the week with a trip to Madison Memorial on Saturday, May 13.
Sun Prairie East has a pair of conference matchups remaining this week, as well. The Cardinals will head to Verona on Thursday, May 11 and host Janesville Craig on Friday, May 12.