There have been mixed reactions across the sports at Sun Prairie East and West High Schools in regards to the split that occurred over the summer. Some programs chose to treat the matchup as just another contest while others were happy to celebrate the memories and tradition built together. The softball programs at East and West are the shining examples of the latter option.

The first time these two teams met back on Apr. 11 at Sun Prairie West, they came together to celebrate Autism Acceptance and turned the showdown into a community event. The rematch at Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, May 9 signified senior night for the Cardinals. Of course, they couldn't celebrate without their senior Wolves.

The Sun Prairie East and West softball seniors came together to recognize Autism Awareness at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Apr. 11. East seniors: Stella Ewoldt, Carly Gross, Vanessa Veith, and Kenzie Longley. West seniors: Isabel and Sophia Royle, Ella Ordens, Emily Petree, and Ashley Rahn.
Sun Prairie East sophomore Cassie Coffey slides under a tag from junior Sun Prairie West catcher Kara Bekkedal at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, May 9.
Sun Prairie East senior Vanessa Veith went 2-4 with two RBIs in a home win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, May 9.

