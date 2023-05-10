SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS 4x100 RELAY TEAM

The Sun Prairie East boys 4x100 relay team finished second at the Myrhum Invite at Arrowhead High School on Saturday, May 6. From left to right: Jerry Kaminski, John McLean, Connor Stauff, Cortez LeGrant Jr.

 Contributed

With the 2023 postseason rapidly approaching, the Sun Prairie East track and field program squeezed in one last invitational challenge. The Cardinals picked a doozie to attend, as well, heading out to Arrowhead High School for the Myrhum Invite on Saturday, May 6.

65 other programs competed in at least one event at the invitational, opening the door for the Cardinals to test themselves against a wide array of talent. Despite the immensity of the invitational, Sun Prairie East still held its own.

