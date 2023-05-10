The Sun Prairie East boys 4x100 relay team finished second at the Myrhum Invite at Arrowhead High School on Saturday, May 6. From left to right: Jerry Kaminski, John McLean, Connor Stauff, Cortez LeGrant Jr.
With the 2023 postseason rapidly approaching, the Sun Prairie East track and field program squeezed in one last invitational challenge. The Cardinals picked a doozie to attend, as well, heading out to Arrowhead High School for the Myrhum Invite on Saturday, May 6.
65 other programs competed in at least one event at the invitational, opening the door for the Cardinals to test themselves against a wide array of talent. Despite the immensity of the invitational, Sun Prairie East still held its own.
It was another big day for the Cardinals' vaunted boys 4x100 relay team, consisting of junior Connor Stauff and John McLean as well as seniors Jerry Kaminski and Cortez LeGrant Jr. They put up a time of 42.66 seconds for second place in the event.
Junior Jace Stolte replaced Kaminski in that group for the 4x200 relay. That group finished strong, as well, taking second with a time of 1:30.62. LeGrant Jr. also found individual success, finishing eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.47 seconds.
LeGrant Jr. had in impressive day, but the highest individual finish for the boys belonged to sophomore Pat McRoberts. He put up a time of 9:48.83 to earn fifth place in the 3,200 meter run.
The boys also had some great results in the field. Stotle tied for seventh in the high jump with a height of six feet flat. Senior Trevor Schulz tied for eighth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet flat. Junior Alton Williams took seventh in the shot put with a throw of 50'1.5".
Top-10 finishes proved to be a bit tougher to come by for the girls on the track, but they still got it done in a few areas. Relays proved to be a big point scorer as the 4x200 relay team took seventh with a time of 1:46.76 and the 4x400 relay team finished in the same spot thanks to a time of 4:03.01.
The Cardinals were also solid in the hurdles as sophomore Alexa Wornson ran a time of 48.89 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles for 11th and junior Audrey Seefeld took 14th in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.52 seconds. Seefeld also contributed the girls' highest finish in the field. She tied for 10th in the pole vault with a height of 10'6".
Next up, Sun Prairie East's postseason begins. It all begins at Middleton's Breitenbach Stadium on Friday, May 12 for the Big Eight conference meet. Following that, the Cardinals will travel to Oregon High School on Monday, May 22 for WIAA regionals. Qualified athletes will advance to sectionals, which will be hosted at Mukwonago High School on Thursday, May 25.