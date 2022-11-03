The 2022 football season was a testament to the quality of the athletes in the Sun Prairie East and West football programs. Despite splitting Sun Prairie in half over the summer, both the Cardinals and Wolves found success as they both made the playoffs. The top contributors to this success were honored by the Badger - Large conference with all-conference selections.

The recognition was abundant. Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski headlined the pack as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. The Cardinals had 20 all-conference honorees: 12 first team, four second team, and four honorable mention. The Wolves had nine players earn 12 positions on the team as many of their best players played on both sides of the ball.

