Sun Prairie East boys soccer head coach Tok Kim has put an emphasis on continued improvement from his squad this season. The Cardinals were hit hard by graduation and the split of Sun Prairie into East and West.
After a rough start to the year against Monona Grove, his Cardinals definitely showed improvement in their second game. Playing at home for the first time in 2022, Sun Prairie East beat non-conference Elkhorn 2-1 on Thursday, Aug. 25 to get its first win of the campaign.
"In our first game, we didn't match their intensity," coach Tok said. "Today, we did. We learned from that. Still, there's a lot to work on. We're getting there. It's early, but a win is a win."
The Cardinals would had never been in a position to win the game had it not been for senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter. He was named first team all-conference a year ago, and he seems to be on the same trajectory this season. He wowed with his nine saves in the matchup, erasing what looked like sure goals for the opposition. Elkhorn's one score came with under five minutes in the game with Sun Prairie East already holding a 2-0 advantage.
Defense was the name of the game for the entirety of the first half. Sun Prairie East's defense was particularly impressive. Elkhorn held quite a bit of possession time, but just couldn't seem to make a legitimate push as defensive standouts like senior Tyler Schick and sophomore Eli Diallo continually got the ball away.
The Cardinals had a few opportunities to strike near the end of the first half, but nothing came of it. The two sides entered the halftime break tied at zero.
20 more minutes of silence ensued from both offenses to start the second half. Ganter kept up his stellar play, saving his scoreless stamp with a few miraculous punches.
In the 56th minute, the Cardinals nearly broke through. Senior defender Harrison Buenger drew a penalty while sprinting through the box, setting Sun Prairie East up for a penalty kick. Sophomore team captain Lucas Albright stepped up to take the shot, but Elkhorn's keeper made a diving save to keep things scoreless.
A similar situation took place less than four minutes later as Albright drew a penalty in the box once again. This time, senior midfielder Landon Holmen did the honors on the shot. There was no stopping this one as he buried it to the left of the keeper, giving Sun Prairie East a 1-0 lead.

So casual with it!!! Holden buries the shot, giving Sun Prairie East a 1-0 lead with just under 20 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/zYVFJMkYIj
Five minutes later, the Cardinals would strike again. The rainy evening at Sun Prairie East High School made life miserable for Elkhorn's goalkeeper, and that disadvantage came through in the form of a goal.
The keeper dove for a ball on a Sun Prairie East charge, but it slipped right through his hands and onto the foot of freshman forward Charlie Pederson. He wisely turned and fired before the goalkeeper could recover. It was an awkward angle, but Pederson struck it perfectly to find the back of the net. In a flash, the Cardinals had doubled their lead.
"It felt great to contribute," Pederson said. "I knew I had to apply pressure, and when the ball slipped out it gave me enough space to slip it past."
Pederson's insurance goal turned out to be a necessary one. To Elkhorn's credit, the Elks never gave up. They launched into an aggressive offensive push, finally beating Ganter with a goal with less than five minutes to go.
But, it wasn't enough. Ganter and the rest of the Cardinals' defense held up enough to keep the ball away from the net, securing the first win of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 final.
Sun Prairie East kept up the momentum with a 0-0 draw against Sauk Prairie on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. It should come as no shock that Ganter was the star of the show once again, putting up eight saves to blank Sauk Prairie.
Next up, the Cardinals hit the road to face one of the state's best teams, Madison West, on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Madison College. The Regents were ranked No. 9 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) preseason top-10 for Division 1.