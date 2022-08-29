CARSTEN GANTER
Sun Prairie East senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter turned in a stellar performance against Elkhorn on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Sun Prairie East High School. 

 Ryan Gregory

Sun Prairie East boys soccer head coach Tok Kim has put an emphasis on continued improvement from his squad this season. The Cardinals were hit hard by graduation and the split of Sun Prairie into East and West. 

After a rough start to the year against Monona Grove, his Cardinals definitely showed improvement in their second game. Playing at home for the first time in 2022, Sun Prairie East beat non-conference Elkhorn 2-1 on Thursday, Aug. 25 to get its first win of the campaign.