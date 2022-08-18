The 2022 season has already gotten underway for the girls tennis squads at both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools. There has been a bit of tough sledding for both teams, but there are flashes of optimism that promise better results as the Cardinals and Wolves continue to develop this season.

Sun Prairie East kicked off its season on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the Dane County Invitational at Ahuska Park.

NO. 1 DOUBLES
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East's No. 1 doubles pair of senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster celebrate a point against McFarland on Wednesday, Aug. 17. 
NO. 2 SINGLES
Buy Now

Senior Nicole Everson, Sun Prairie East's No. 2 singles participant, returns a serve against McFarland on Wednesday, Aug. 17. 