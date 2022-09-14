Participating in the talented Big Eight conference is challenging enough for the Sun Prairie East girls swimming team, but other unique challenges stood in the team's way this offseason.
The Cardinals saw their team split in half as talented swimmers headed to the newly built Sun Prairie West High School. Additionally, East brought in a new head coach as Kynzie Huonker took the reins of the program. Despite the challenges, the Cardinals have continued to battle.
The season kicked off on Friday, Aug. 26 with a head-to-head matchup with Madison West at home. The Regents have one of the most storied girls swimming program in Wisconsin state history and did not make things easy for the Cardinals in the first meet of their new era as they romped to a 135-35 team win. It was a tough start, but there were plenty of positives to take away.
Freshman Samantha Camp made a strong impression in her first high school meet, taking second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.06, less than two seconds behind the winner.
Sun Prairie East sophomore Layla Schneider earned a third place finish in the 200 freestyle with her time of 2:08.12.
The Cardinals also got a strong performance out of their 200 freestyle relay team. Sun Prairie East's quartet of freshman Lily Van De Wiel, sophomores Kennedy Loomis and Layla Schneider and junior Maeve Sullivan swam to a time of 1:46.01 to take second place. The were less than four seconds behind Madison West's first place team.
Things didn't get any easier for the Cardinals as they traveled to Verona for a triple-dual with the Wildcats as well as Janesville Craig on Friday, Sept. 2. Verona emerged as the top dog with 135 team points, followed by Craig with 92 and Sun Prairie East with 77.
The Cardinals didn't pick up any first place finishes on varsity, but they did nab a few top-three spots. Camp's hot start to her high school career continued in the 100 backstroke as she earned a second place finish with a time of 1:05.12. Junior Mikayla Stampf finished third in the 100 fly with her time of 1:06.86. The 200 freestyle relay team of Camp, Loomis, Stampf, and Schneider also earned third with a time of 1:47.96.
Sophomore Emma Hando earned Sun Prairie East their sole first place finish of the day from the junior varsity ranks. She put up a time of 27.38 in the 50 freestyle to earn the honors.
Sun Prairie East got a nice confidence boost in a conference road trip to Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 9. The Cardinals picked up plenty of wins.
The Cardinals kicked off the day with a win in the 200 medley relay as freshman Rory Sullivan, senior Logan Cunningham, junior Megan Koop, and sophomore Lily Gomez raced a time of 2:14.78. This time was almost a full 10 seconds faster than second place, which was also a Sun Prairie East team.
Relays proved to be a strong point for Sun Prairie East as it won all three on the evening. Camp, Loomis, Stampf, and Schneider teamed up once again in the 200 freestyle relay to deliver another first place finish with a time of 1:50.41. East's second team also grabbed second place. They switched up the order for the 400 freestyle relay, going with Loomis, Camp, Schneider, and Stampf to claim yet another first place finish with a time of 4:05.65. This mark was more than 20 seconds faster than second place.
Wins abounded in the individual races, as well.
Schneider finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.85. Freshman Nadine Zamane took first in the 100 fly with a time of 1:14.41. Loomis took the title in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.06.
Stampf had a pair of wins. She took first in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:30.55. Then, she absolutely ran away with the 500 freestyle. Her time of 6:01.70 was more than 30 seconds faster than the next finisher.
Camp also had multiple wins to her name. She blazed her way to a 26.67 in the 50 freestyle to take the win and swam a 1:15.05 in the 100 breaststroke for victory.
The Cardinals often pushed their teammates to great performances. Van De Wiel and Cunningham had a great battle in the 100 freestyle. The race came down to the wire, but Van De Wiel narrowly edged out the win, putting up a time of 1:02.50 to Cunningham's 1:02.98.
Sun Prairie East's most recent meet was a big one, an invitational at Brookfield East High School. It proved to be a tough challenge as the Cardinals finished 12 of the 13 teams there with a score of 16. Middleton won the invitational with a team score of 419, followed by Verona with 365.5 and host Brookfield East with 333.
The Cardinals had just two individual swimmers finish within the top-20 on the day. Schneider earned 19th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:52.24 and Camp swam a 1:04.52 in the 100 backstroke to earn 15th.
Sun Prairie East's best relay performance came in the 200 freestyle relay. There, the combination of Camp, Loomis, Stampf, and Schneider swam to a time of 1:48.35 to take 12th.
The comfort of their own pool should help the Cardinals bounce back later this week. Sun Prairie East will be at home for back-to-back days this weekend. It will start by hosting Sun Prairie West on Friday, Sept. 16 for a head-to-head.
The Cardinals will also be the host for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17. Participating schools include DeForest, Jefferson, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Monona Grove, Stevens Point, and Sun Prairie West.