SUN PRAIRIE EAST CARDINALS

Participating in the talented Big Eight conference is challenging enough for the Sun Prairie East girls swimming team, but other unique challenges stood in the team's way this offseason.

The Cardinals saw their team split in half as talented swimmers headed to the newly built Sun Prairie West High School. Additionally, East brought in a new head coach as Kynzie Huonker took the reins of the program. Despite the challenges, the Cardinals have continued to battle.

