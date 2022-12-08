The 2022-23 hockey season is officially in full swing for both the Sun Prairie United boys and Cap City Cougars girls. United is flying high, undefeated in its first two games with a draw and a win. Cap City has had a bit tougher of a journey, losing six of its first seven games, including back-to-back Badger conference losses to start the year.

After an inspiring tie against a Waukesha squad that already had two games under its belt in its opener, Sun Prairie United was hungry to hit the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for its Big Eight conference opener with Beloit Memorial. Sun Prairie, playing on home ice for the second straight game, raced out to a quick 3-0 lead by the end of the first period and would hang on for a 5-3 victory.

TYLER WILCENSKI
Sun Prairie United senior forward Tyler Wilcenski scored a goal in their win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS 12/6

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Middleton 4 2 2 0 0 2-0-0
Verona 4 2 2 0 0 2-2-0
Sun Prairie 2 1 1 0 0 1-0-1
Madison Mem. 2 2 1 1 0 2-1-0
Eastside 0 0 0 0 0 1-1-0
Janesville 0 1 0 1 0 1-2-0
Madison West 0 2 0 2 0 2-3-0
Beloit Mem. 0 2 0 2 0 1-3-0

BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS 12/6

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Lightning 6 3 3 0 0 4-1-0
Metro Lynx 4 2 2 0 0 2-1-0
Rock County 4 2 2 0 0 3-1-0
Viroqua 0 1 0 1 0 1-2-0
Beaver Dam 0 2 0 2 0 0-2-0
Cap City 0 2 0 2 0 1-6-0
Stoughton 0 2 0 2 0 1-6-0

