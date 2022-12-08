The 2022-23 hockey season is officially in full swing for both the Sun Prairie United boys and Cap City Cougars girls. United is flying high, undefeated in its first two games with a draw and a win. Cap City has had a bit tougher of a journey, losing six of its first seven games, including back-to-back Badger conference losses to start the year.
After an inspiring tie against a Waukesha squad that already had two games under its belt in its opener, Sun Prairie United was hungry to hit the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for its Big Eight conference opener with Beloit Memorial. Sun Prairie, playing on home ice for the second straight game, raced out to a quick 3-0 lead by the end of the first period and would hang on for a 5-3 victory.
Senior forward Tyler Rauls was the star of the opener with his hat trick of goals. He kickstarted the Beloit Memorial game as well, netting the opening goal of the contest just over two minutes into the first period. The goal came on a Sun Prairie power play and was assisted by fellow seniors Adrien Kreitlow and Andrew Zielsdorf.
After a 10 minute break from scoring, Sun Prairie would again find the back of the net at even strength thanks to senior forward Aidan O'Gara. He took an assist from seniors Jarett Brunson and Aiden White to double United's lead.
Less than three minutes later, Sun Prairie would score again. This one came courtesy of senior forward Tyler Wilcenski, again at even strength. He was assisted by sophomore Jack LaRowe and senior Jackson Hunley as United took a 3-0 lead into the first break.
Neither team scored for the first half of the second period. United really made its next goal sting as senior defender Preston Uttech put in a short handed goal against the Beloit Memorial power play to make it a 4-0 lead for Sun Prairie.
The Purple Knights were able to answer with a pair of even strength goals before the end of the period, setting up a 4-2 lead for United heading into the final stanza.
Kreitlow would provide some immediate insurance, scoring a goal under three minutes into the third period. He was assisted by sophomore Otto Meyer. Beloit Memorial would net one more goal minutes later, but the lead proved to be insurmountable as United won, 5-3.
While goal scoring has come naturally to Sun Prairie United, which has 10 goals in two games, the same can't be said for the Cap City Cougars. Since winning their first game of the season back in late November, the Cougars have been outscored 5-1 in their two subsequent Badger conference losses.
The first was a 3-1 road loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Friday, Dec. 2. The loss was a heartbreaker, because Cap City played two perfect periods of hockey. The Metro Lynx are considered the team to beat in the conference this season, yet the Cougars held them scoreless through two periods of play.
Cap City kickstarted the third period with a goal just 20 seconds in. It came from the stick of junior Brooke Ayres, assisted by sophomore Teegan Davis and freshman Lilly Wagner, to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Madison had an answer. The Metro Lynx would score an even strength, power play, and short handed goal in the remaining game time to steal the lead back and walk away with the victory.
Things seemed to be heading in a similar trajectory for Cap City in a home matchup with the Badger Lightning on Monday, Dec. 5. Neither side found a goal in the first period, but the Lightning would strike in the second. A power play and even strength goal at the four and 14 minute marks of the period would be all they needed. Cap City couldn't muster a score in an eventual 2-0 loss.
Cap City's journey will get no easier with a pair of road matchups to close out this week. The Cougars will travel to Badger conference rival Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 9 and to non-conference Coulee Region on Saturday, Dec. 10.
As for Sun Prairie United, it has a tough two-game stretch ahead as well. It will host Middleton on Thursday, Dec. 8 and travel to Verona on Saturday, Dec. 10.