The Cap City Cougars girls hockey co-op entered the new 2022-23 season with good returning production and hopes of matching or improving on a second place finish in the Badger conference from the previous season. Those expectations were met with a tough start to the year as the Cougars dropped their first four games.

The season kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a road non-conference game against the Brookfield Glacier. The Glacier took an immediate lead, scoring less than a minute into the game. Cap City would respond with a score from senior Marli Davenport, assisted by sophomore Simone Dunai, four minutes later to tie things up.

