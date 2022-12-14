The cross-town basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools has been dominated by the Wolves so far. West beat East 77-46 in the first girls basketball matchup on Saturday, Dec. 10. A similar outcome came from the first boys matchup as the Wolves thumped the Cardinals 87-57 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Sun Prairie East High School.
"It definitely felt weird at first," Sun Prairie West senior wing Darius Chestnut said. "It was fun playing against guys I know, but it was definitely weird to get used to that and playing through it. You have to understand the difference between playing with friends and playing against opponents. We basically just played our hardest when the clock was going then shook hands and were friends after."
"It's a rivalry game," Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis said. "Our guys came out ready to play. We had a focus on good defense, sharing the ball, and playing together. These kids know each other, they know how to guard each other. I feel like we were ready for this moment and knew that, if we came ready to go, they can't beat us. We have too many athletes."
Sun Prairie West's superior athleticism was most evident on defense. The Wolves came out in an early full court man press to put pressure on East's ball handlers. The game plan paid off. The Cardinals struggled with turnovers as West players like senior guard Jonathan Weah and senior wing Darius Chestnut racked up steals.
"In our last game, defense was an issue," coach Davis said. "We really preached a defensive emphasis in practice this week and I think it showed on the court. We made sure that we got after their guards to provide pressure and get turnovers."
That defensive emphasis turned into easy points for the Wolves. West jumped out to a quick 18-5 lead, including a thunderous dunk from Chestnut to prompt a timeout from Sun Prairie East. This made it six points already for Chestnut to go along with sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr., who found easy driving lanes for eight points of his own.
The timeout proved ineffective in stopping Chestnut. He would nab two more steals for two more transition dunks and nail a three-point shot as he embarked on an 8-0 run of his own to put his Wolves up by even more, 26-10.
"I think it brought a lot of energy to the team," Chestnut said. "We really put everything we had into this game."
East senior Kacy Tesch did what he could to prevent the blowout in the first half. He was consistent in his drives to the hoop and ended up with seven points by the break. His teammates found more difficulty moving the ball on West's stout defense. A few more buckets from Chestnut and a collection of West reserves left the Wolves with a 39-25 advantage at halftime.
West's scoring barraged switched from transition buckets to deep shots early in the second half to put the game away. Both Davis Jr. and sophomore guard Tyler Haney nailed triples as East struggled to keep pace. Davis Jr. kept performing, as well, burying an and-1 layup and a some free throws to reach his game scoring total of 19.
Chestnut wouldn't relent, either. Before getting pulled to let the reserves play, he nailed back-to-back layups to bring his scoring total to a game-high 28 points.
As for East, the Cardinals were kept alive by some gritty play from sophomore guard Max Glusick. He found success from both the three-point shot and driving the lane as he picked up a team-high 11 points. The scoring effort wasn't enough as both sides emptied their benches with about five minutes left to play.
Both sides got buckets from their bench as they wound down the clock for an eventual 87-57 victory for Sun Prairie West, granting bragging rights to the Wolves for now.
Sun Prairie West improves to 3-1 both overall and in conference play this season. It was a much-needed bounce-back win following last week's loss to Verona. As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals are still seeking their first win of the year. They're 0-5 in Big Eight conference play and 0-6 overall.
Next up for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves will have the benefit of five straight home games. This will start with a game against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Dec. 15. They'll follow that with home games against Madison Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Milwaukee Carmen on Friday, Dec. 30 to close out this calendar year.
Sun Prairie East will also spend the remainder of 2022 at home. The Cardinals host Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 15, Racine Horlick on Monday, Dec. 19, and DeForest on Thursday, Dec. 22.
These two rivals will meet again on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, this time at Sun Prairie West High School.