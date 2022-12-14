SUN PRAIRIE EAST AND WEST
The Sun Prairie East and West boys basketball programs prepare for the first ever cross-town rivalry game at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 

The cross-town basketball rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West High Schools has been dominated by the Wolves so far. West beat East 77-46 in the first girls basketball matchup on Saturday, Dec. 10. A similar outcome came from the first boys matchup as the Wolves thumped the Cardinals 87-57 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Sun Prairie East High School.

"It definitely felt weird at first," Sun Prairie West senior wing Darius Chestnut said. "It was fun playing against guys I know, but it was definitely weird to get used to that and playing through it. You have to understand the difference between playing with friends and playing against opponents. We basically just played our hardest when the clock was going then shook hands and were friends after."

DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut rises up for a dunk against Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 
KACY TESCH
Sun Prairie East senior Kacy Tesch drives on the Sun Prairie West defense at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

BBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 87, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 57

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
10 J. Lythjohan 0 1 0-0 3
11 J. Stegall 2 0 1-1 5
13 M. Glusick 2 2 1-2 11
14 T. Fry 1 1 0-2 5
20 S. Ostrenga 2 0 0-2 4
22 K. Tesch 3 1 0-0 9
23 D. Dotson 0 1 0-0 3
24 G. Van Wie 0 0 0-1 0
30 M. Raimer 1 0 2-2 4
32 R. Garner 1 0 2-2 4
34 D. Kavanaugh 2 0 2-2 6
35 T. Drogue 0 1 0-0 3
TOTALS - 14 7 8-14 57
WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 T. Crawford 2 0 0-0 4
3 J. Weah 1 0 1-3 3
4 C. Davis Jr. 5 1 6-8 19
5 W. Worrell 1 1 0-0 5
10 C. Wambach 1 0 1-4 3
11 T. Haney 2 1 0-1 7
12 D. Worrell 2 0 0-0 4
14 G. Oamek 0 1 0-0 3
15 B. Rhoads 0 0 0-1 0
21 B. Jones Jr. 0 1 0-0 3
23 D. Chestnut 10 1 5-6 28
24 A. Bello 2 0 0-2 4
25 I. Assaba 1 0 0-0 2
30 G. Swingen 1 0 0-0 2
44 E. Ackley 0 0 0-2 0
TOTALS - 28 6 13-27

