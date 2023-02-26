Unable to play in the Prairie Athletic Club’s (PAC) singles tournament last season, Tracy Chynoweth didn’t skip a beat in winning his 11 th Mens Open Club Singles title in an incredibly well-played final over Alex Korenic this weekend at the PAC.

A strong contingent of fans watched in amazement as Chynoweth and Korenic traded winner after winner after winner in a hard-fought 15-11 win for Chynoweth in the first game.