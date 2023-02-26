Unable to play in the Prairie Athletic Club’s (PAC) singles tournament last season, Tracy Chynoweth didn’t skip a beat in winning his 11 th Mens Open Club Singles title in an incredibly well-played final over Alex Korenic this weekend at the PAC.
A strong contingent of fans watched in amazement as Chynoweth and Korenic traded winner after winner after winner in a hard-fought 15-11 win for Chynoweth in the first game.
Chynoweth got out to an early lead in game two before Korenic took over with a dominating backhand and rejuvenated serve game. The tie-breaker was a game of runs.
Chynoweth jumped out to a 7-1 lead and appeared to have things under control before Korenic came back to tie the game at seven. Korenic made a couple mistakes and Chynoweth closed the match by rolling out one of his patented forehand pinch shots. Chynoweth has now won nine of the last 11 PAC Mens Open crowns.
Chynoweth topped Alex Filter and Dan Thompson to reach the final while Korenic blew past Randy Leppla and Paul Krueger. Chynoweth also teamed up with Luke Thompson to take the Open/A High Hi/Lo doubles title. The only thing to keep it from being a perfect weekend for Chynoweth was when the husband/wife team of Paul and Jess Krueger edged Tracy and his son Luke in an 11-10 tiebreaker that was the difference in the Family Open/A doubles division.
Like Chynoweth, Kyle Narod (Mens AA), Gregg White (Mens A) and Jeff Dugan (Mens B) all came from the second seed to win their divisions. Luke Chynoweth won a tough Coed C draw over Erik Schmitt, who teamed with Bruce Thompson to win the A/B Hi/Lo doubles draw.
Longtime PAC members John Krebs and Harry Haakenson finished ahead of Matt Uebelacker and newcomer Julie Mugnaini to take the Hi/Lo doubles division.
--
2023 PAC Club Singles Racquetball Tournament-
Mens Open: 1, Tracy Chynoweth; 2, Alex Korenic; Consolation, Alex Filter.
Mens AA: 1, Kyle Narod; 2, Randy Leppla; Consolation, Adam Rogers.
Mens A: 1, Gregg White; 2, Eric Murphy; Consolation, Damon Scarborough/Jess Krueger.
Mens B: 1, Jeff Dugan; 2, Harry Haakenson; Consolation, Cap’n Dave Bajkiewicz.
Coed C: 1, Luke Chynoweth; 2, Erik Schmitt; Consolation, Blair Bajkiewicz.