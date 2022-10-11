The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation launched an early capital campaign initiative called 100 Extraordinary Women, created by its campaign fundraising consultant, Jodi Sweeney.
Its goal was to ask a cadre of women to come together and support a special community project, with each participant pledging a $1,000 gift. Together this creates a unique naming opportunity within the larger project, and the Sun Prairie committee chose a “colorful, creative entry into the children’s area”.
Sun Prairie blew the 100 number out of the water, reaching 168 participants. The committee was eager to top one hundred, and this is a great start for the capital campaign.
A celebration event for the participants was held at the Pavilion at Angell Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. At the event, guest speaker Dr. Jasmine Zapata, sponsored by American Family Institute, shared the importance of reading, access to materials and the library and why community support is important to institutions like the library. Event sponsors included Allstate Insurance Agent Monica Titley and Sage Esthetics.
While the name suggests it’s just for women, that’s not the case here.
“It’s all inclusive, all can participate,” said Theresa Stevens, Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation. “We’ve had several men, and families give in honor or memory of a special woman.”