100 Extroadinary Women Angell Park

The 168 community members of 100 Extroadinary Women were celebrated by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation at the Angell Park Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 6.

 Contributed/Theresa Stevens

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation launched an early capital campaign initiative called 100 Extraordinary Women, created by its campaign fundraising consultant, Jodi Sweeney.

Its goal was to ask a cadre of women to come together and support a special community project, with each participant pledging a $1,000 gift. Together this creates a unique naming opportunity within the larger project, and the Sun Prairie committee chose a “colorful, creative entry into the children’s area”.

