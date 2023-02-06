French Bread Pizza (2023)

French bread pizza is an easy Super Bowl snack.

 www.JasonCoblentz.com

Remember French bread pizzas? If so, those memories are likely nostalgic, comforting, cozy, crunchy, soft and warm, with that aroma that made the whole house smell good.

The French bread pizza is a 1960s invention. The story goes that a Cornell University New York food truck owner named Bob Petrillose (aka “Hot Truck Bob”) invented French bread pizza. These first French bread pizzas were called PMP or “Poor Man’s Pizza” and were well-loved by the late-night student crowd. Eventually, in the 1970s, this style of pizza flourished in popularity with Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza of freezer aisle fame.

Tags