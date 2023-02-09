The Alana Rose Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Butterfly Ball on Feb. 25 at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governors Club.
The Alana Rose Foundation’s mission, founded by Kim Whitmore, is to “raise awareness and provide hope, healing and support to families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.”
Whitmore named the non-profit organization in memory of her daughter, Alana Rose Whitmore.
The Butterfly Ball is back in person after two years of virtual events. It is a formal gala for the public to attend. Dinner will include a three-course meal topped off with Nothing Bundt Cakes providing dessert.
“We will have a simultaneous kids party in an adjacent room with a pizza party and activities,” Whitmore said.
Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for children. The tickets must be purchased by Saturday, Feb. 18. The public has the opportunity to purchase tickets to the event or attend the event for free virtually.
“Proceeds from this year’s event will support the mission of the Alana Rose Foundation to raise awareness and provide hope, healing and support to families who experience pregnancy and infant loss,” Whitmore said.
In general, the proceeds benefit local families that experience infant loss. The foundation is also looking to expand our burial expenses to cover funeral costs and start a soft launch of a capital campaign for a healing retreat for bereaved families.
“We are still finalizing our speaker lineup,” Whitmore said. “We will highlight our programs and what we’ve been able to do, as well as share some inspirational stories. Our partners will speak about what local resources they provide.”
Each year, the Butterfly Ball does a candlelight vigil to honor the babies that have passed away. In addition, local music artist Shekinah King will sing and there is going to be a purple carpet walkway into the gala where guests can have professional photos taken.
Also, there will be a silent auction courtesy to many organizations and individuals donating prizes. Kendra Scott Jewelry will have a booth selling jewelry and accessories with the money going towards the foundation.
Whitmore said they anticipate 100-150 guests and are hoping to exceed $15,000 raised for the first time.
“We have a fun night of celebrating life and supporting a good cause,” Whitmore said.
Those who can’t attend will be able to access the recording at a later time.