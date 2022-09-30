Empty Stroller Walk
Participants in the First Annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk at the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2021.

 Contributed/ Kim Whitmore

The Alana Rose Foundation is hosting the Second Annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the State Capitol to raise awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Kim Whitmore and her husband co-founded the Alana Rose Foundation non-profit based in Sun Prairie in 2019 in honor of their daughter who was a stillborn.

