The Alana Rose Foundation is hosting the Second Annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the State Capitol to raise awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Kim Whitmore and her husband co-founded the Alana Rose Foundation non-profit based in Sun Prairie in 2019 in honor of their daughter who was a stillborn.
“For this event, we are partnering with the local organization Healing our Hearts,” Whitmore said. “It’s an opportunity for bereaved families to support and remember their children.”
The empty stroller walk will start at 5:30 p.m. starting at the State Street steps.
“There is powerful imagery with empty strollers,” Whitmore said. “What a powerful way to help people understand families walking out of the hospital in empty arms and coming home to an empty crib and nursery.”
In their first year in 2021, Whitmore said they drew attention with national organizations, resulting in a nationwide event called “The Big Push.” The Big Push is to raise awareness for ending preventable stillbirths, and will take place in Washington D.C. on Oct. 15. The Alana Rose Foundation is one of the partnering organizations for The Big Push.
“At the national level, the focus is specifically on preventing stillbirths,” Whitmore said. “Our focus is more broad with Oct. 15 being infancy and pregnancy loss day.”
Following the walk at the capitol, there will be a candlelight vigil in honor of the International Wave of Light at 7 p.m.
“The International wave of light is promoted for an hour starting at 7 p.m. in every timezone across the world,” Whitmore said. “There is a big social media campaign around posting the candlelight vigil.”
The idea is to have a wave of light push across the globe as another way to honor the babies lost and help raise awareness.
“There are more than 300 babies that are stillborn each year in Wisconsin,” Whitmore said. “It happens more often than people think.”
According to American College of Obsrecians and Gynecologists (ACOG) when a fetus dies in the uterus after 20 weeks of pregnancy, it is considered a still birth.
“You’re not just grieving the death of your child, you’re grieving every milestone throughout their life they had taken away,” Whitmore said. “It’s such an empty feeling. The first time I pushed an empty stroller it was really powerful. We encourage families to bring memorial bears or pictures of their child in the stroller.”
The Big Push website cites concerning numbers regarding stillbirths that they pulled from the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) data and research.
According to the CDC, 65 babies are stillborn every day in the United States, and approximately 75% of those are preventable if the U.S. matches the standard of other countries. The U.S. ranks 183 out of 195 countries in the average rate of reduction of stillbirth.
Whitmore is a nurse and researches infancy loss topics. In addition, she is on the Dane County Fetal Infant Mortality Review Board which does case reviews on how babies die.
“There are too many cases where a woman said something is wrong and nothing was done,” Whitmore said. “There’s still bias in the system where providers don’t listen to women when they feel that something is wrong. There’s a campaign about listening to women because they know their bodies.”
Whitmore added that there is a lack of research in stillbirths, which is a common theme in many women’s health issues. In addition, there are implications of racial disparities, which can be seen in Dane County.
“Black women are three times more likely to experience stillbirths in Dane County,” Whitmore said. “We have a big influence to help influence policy change and research in this area,” Whitmore said. “I’m passionate about helping fix this.”
In addition, Whitmore said the “Count the Kicks” campaign is making important strides to teach women and health providers that fetal movement is a common warning sign about potential issue that can lead to stillbirth that are often ignored.
The Alana Rose Foundation has donated over $20,000 to partner organizations from their Butterfly Ball and Angel Gown Drives. To learn more about the foundation, visit https://www.alanarose.org/.